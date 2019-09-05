Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren Pushes ‘Social Justice’ & ‘Worker Justice’

Why does CNN insist on calling their hand-picked leftist audience feeding their leftist propaganda to communistic Democrats a TOWN HALL? It’s not, it’s a Goebbels-style propaganda event.

Despite the bias, there is no hiding the agenda.

This next clip from the CNN town hall deserves special mention since Elizabeth Warren says climate change is about “racial justice” and “worker justice.” She’s talking about changing our economy inalterably to a socialist economy.

The fake Indian knows the life-saving alternative energy she is counting on isn’t discovered yet but with a little fairy dust, it will happen. Big Chief Warren wants to save the world. Her plan will do that, in her mind

IT’S ABOUT CHANGING THE ECONOMY

Her entire platform has been about hard-left ideology, not climate change.

She plans to punish success, pay off her voting block — gays, blacks, prisoners, illegal aliens, mommies with children, and Native Americans — with trillions of our money while we are 23 trillion in debt and can’t pay that off.

Warren wants a Hugo Chavez-style “wealth tax” to pay for, among other things, reparations for gays, blacks, Asian woman, and Native Americans, and universal childcare. We also have her free college, free healthcare, college loan forgiveness, free fast Broadband, free daycare for every newborn, and much more.

This will all be paid for by the 585 billionaires in the U.S., along with all their companies too.

No way do the rich pay for all this. She will take everyone’s money and the economy will still crash and burn

Warren is running on Universal daycare, Universal health care, Universal income (in Green New Deal), Universal jobs program (in GND), “Free college,” real resources for opioid addiction, ultra-millionaire tax, infrastructure expenditures which will help the GND as they tear all the buildings down, open borders, reparations for anyone who isn’t white, and she wants our guns.

DEMOCRATS ADMITTED IT ISN’T ABOUT THE CLIMATE, BUT RATHER THE ECONOMY

Let’s not forget that AOC’s former chief of staff said climate change wasn’t about climate change.

The Washington Post Magazine reporter met with Sam Ricketts, climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who was running for president, and Chakrabarti. Chakrabarti sees Inslee’s climate plan as the best of the options among candidates. [It’s Draconian]

Chakrabarti said, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal, is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Then he asked Ricketts, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

HERE’S ANOTHER FUN CLIP FROM WARREN THE NEW HUGO CHAVEZ