Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren Says All Law Enforcement’s “Racist”

” “the hard truth about our criminal justice system: It’s racist … I mean front to back.”” ~ Elizabeth Warren

“Let’s just start with the hard truth about our criminal justice system,” she railed at an all-black college in New Orleans. “It’s racist. It is. And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back. This is not just sentencing reform we’re talking about here. We’re talking about the front end on what you declare to be illegal, on how you enforce it, on who gets arrested.”

That obviously includes law enforcement. We had to listen to that vicious, divisive lie in the last election and it’s going to start up all over again.

The reason more blacks are in prison is they are offending more, Rich Lowry reports at National Review online.

For example, blacks commit 50 percent of the homicides. The same goes for shootings.

SHE HAS TO KEEP UP WITH REAL MINORITIES

Warren was participating in a Q&A session hosted by Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond at Dillard University in New Orleans.

She was among several possible Democratic White House contenders who spoke Friday at Netroots Nation, an annual conference for progressives. She was the only leading Democrat to appear at Dillard.

Since she is a fake minority, she has to ratchet it up to compete for the Democratic nomination in 2020. Her competition includes real minorities like Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Eric Holder.

Warren is jumping into the race on a Socialist ticket. Socialists/Communists hate law enforcement. They also hate America and no outrageous assault on this nation is too small. It’s a Socialist revolution and the fake Indian has embraced the leftist mantra of identity politics. Usually, she restricts herself to demonizing capitalists.

Sen. Warren’s hate-filled spiel won the day. Far-left Vox wrote that she broke out from a slate of potential 2020 contenders who delivered mainstage speeches at the 2018 Netroots Nation. The Massachusetts senator brought a packed ballroom of progressives [Socialists/Communists] to their feet multiple times to cheer her on Saturday.

SHE’S GOING UP THE HILL

“We’re going to have to fight uphill. Me? I’m going up that hill. And I hope you are too,” Warren whinnied. “And I hope that you’ll reach your hand out and bring someone else along for the climb. Because we can only make it up that hill together.”

.@SenWarren: “We’re gonna have to fight uphill, but me? I’m going up that hill and I hope you are too.” pic.twitter.com/KbKpBsYhs0 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 7, 2018

Vox wrote, “…the crowd loved it. Audience members waved signs with the word “PERSIST” in capital letters.” That was a reference to her incredibly rude behavior in Congress when she wouldn’t stop talking, violating the rules of the Senate.

Warren’s other competition is Socialist/Communist Bernie Sanders and she plans to keep up or beat him at his own game.

“There’s not any other candidate I think, other than Bernie Sanders, that has the standing within the grassroots base of the party the way Elizabeth Warren does,” said Neil Sroka, the communications director for Democracy for America, a progressive/Communist PAC founded by former Democratic National Committee chair Howard Dean. It’s also tied to Soros through funding. “She has a national profile and, especially among grassroots progressives, has a reputation as a fighter and truth teller that goes on for almost a decade at this point.”

Yikes, our first fake Indian President.

Maybe Warren can bring back Hillary to give one of her ‘all white Americans are racist’ speech on the campaign trail. The two of them could rip us all apart.