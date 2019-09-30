Fake Whistleblower’s Fishy Lawyers Say He Is Afraid Trump Will Kill Him

Lawyers for the fishy whistleblower claimed in a letter sent on Saturday to Acting DNI Director Joseph Maguire that they have “serious concerns” about their client’s “personal safety.” They “expect this situation to worsen, and to become even more dangerous for our client, and any other whistleblowers, as Congress seeks to investigate this matter.”

The insinuation is the President or his staff or his followers will kill him. His followers are being smeared as well as the President with this first round political assault.

All the troublemakers in the Democrat Party got the letter:

The letter was also forwarded to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House intelligence committees: Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner, and Representatives Adam Schiff and Devin Nunes, asking for “political leadership of both parties to speak out in favor of whistleblower protection and reiterate that this is a protected system where retaliation is not permitted, whether direct or implied. We further expect that political leaders from both parties condemn any intimidation against our client and others.”

The letter [see below] specifically referenced President Trump as a source of concern, saying:

The events of the past week have heightened our concerns that our client’s identity will be disclosed publicly and that, as a result, our client will be put in harm’s way. On September 26, 2019, the President of the United States said the following:

“I want to know who’s the person that gave the Whistleblower, who’s the person who gave the Whistleblower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart. Right? With spies and treason, right? We used to handle them a little differently than we do now.”

The fact that the President’s statement was directed to “the person who gave the Whistleblower the information” does nothing to assuage our concerns for our client’s safety. Moreover, certain individuals a $50,000 “bounty” for “any information” relating to our client’s identity. Unfortunately, we expect this situation to worsen, and to become even more dangerous for our client, and any other whistleblowers, as Congress seeks to investigate this matter.

These partisan buffoons know no one is threatening to kill him. Americans have the right to know everything about the gossiper.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER IS A GOSSIP

The politically-biased ‘whistleblower’ had no direct knowledge of the conversation and obtained it second or third-hand through leaks — illegal leaks. He wants to be labeled a whistleblower when he is actually a gossiper.

The deep state bureaucrats actually altered the whistleblower form and process to allow GOSSIP and newspaper articles.

POLITICAL BIAS IS EVIDENT

The inspector general found that the whistleblower had “political bias” in favor of a rival candidate of President Trump in 2020.

The law firm representing the gossip is also politically biased.

And there’s an alarmed veteran CIA official who said the whistleblower complaint against the president may have been written by left-wing lawyers or congressional staffers — he characterized it as a “blatant politicization of intelligence by Trump haters.”

“I am troubled by the complaint and wonder how an intelligence officer could file it over something a president said to a foreign leader. How could this be an intelligence matter?” Fred Fleitz wrote in the New York Post. “It appears likely to me that this so-called whistleblower was pursuing a political agenda.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is asking if whistleblower protections should apply here.

“If they are not really a whistleblower, they don’t get the protection,” Grassley said, according to The Hill.

The whistleblower’s lawyers work for a group called Whistleblower Aid that pays officials who leak against the President.

The law firm itself founded ‘Whistleblower Aid,’ which was formed after President Trump’s election. They pay whistleblowers to snitch.

Whistleblower Aid was founded by veteran national security defense attorney Mark Zaid and John Tye, a whistleblower who worked to promote internet freedom at the State Department before warning of mass surveillance during the Obama administration. Andrew Bakaj, a former CIA officer who is associated with Zaid’s firm, is also a lawyer for Whistleblower Aid.

Zaid and Bakaj represent the CIA officer and gossip is now afraid someone will kill him. We call that fake fear.

The lead attorney for the whistleblower donated to Joe Biden.

Andrew Bakaj, now a managing partner at the Compass Rose Legal Group, interned for Schumer in the spring of 2001 and for Clinton in the fall of the same year, according to Bakaj’s LinkedIn page. He has also worked for Hillary Clinton.

They also quoted a Soros-funded group in the gossip’s complaint.

THE FAKE FEAR LETTER

