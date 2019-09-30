Fake Whistleblower’s Lawyer Wants Him to Testify Anonymously???

One of the fake whistleblower’s attorneys wants the accuser’s identity protected. What a deal if they can get it!

The President would not be able to face his accuser. The left is blogging on the attorney’s thread cheering his unAmerican plan.

A whistleblower who is “politically biased’ wants to be allowed to testify without anyone knowing who he is, his motivations, his background? Think about that. Will he come with a voice modulator and a wig and dark sunglasses? How does that work?

Rumors are that he’s a Brennan “hump” and we are not allowed to know who he is? You can bet he won’t answer a single Republican question, claiming the Fifth Amendment.

NEWS ALERT: Re: whistleblower contact w/Congress We continue to work w/both parties in House & Senate & we understand all agree protecting whistleblower’s identity is paramount. Discussions continue to occur to coordinate & finalize logistics but no date/time has yet been set. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) September 29, 2019

He shouldn’t be a whistleblower since he only repeated gossip, but the attorney says the complainants could always use gossip/hearsay. That could be true. We will assume it’s true, but that is not how the form read until August of this year when the accuser filed.

There has never been any requirement that #whistleblowers were required to possess first-hand knowledge to file complaint. No law anywhere states that. https://t.co/fHvIjJIy4m — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) September 30, 2019

The law gives the Intelligence Inspector General near-total authority to evaluate complaints, and the IC IG explicitly stated on its whistleblower form that “The IC IG cannot transmit information via the ICWPA based on an employee’s second-hand knowledge of wrongdoing.”

Does the rule of law no longer matter at all? The bureaucrats want to destroy Trump, therefore the law and justice won’t stand in their way, it seems. Adam Schiff now wants to look at other presidential communications with foreign leaders, especially Putin. That would end our president’s ability to communicate with foreign leaders indefinitely.

WE’RE ON LIFE SUPPORT

Dan Bongino says we’re on life support. He also thinks Democrats are panicking since they will soon be exposed.

“It’s never going to stop. I mean, the republic is dying a slow death,” he said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” “We’re on life support here… They’re panicking because the IG report’s about to come out, which is about to expose a massive government spying operation against Donald Trump.”

“Here’s the key takeaway — in collusion with foreign governments,” Bongino continued. “That’s why they’re panicking. And they’re panicking because… what the Obama administration did is 1,000 times worse than what they’re alleging Donald Trump did.”

DOES EVERYONE REMEMBER WHEN ADAM SCHIFF TRIED TO INTERFERE

He got punked: