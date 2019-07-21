Famed Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Gives a Presser for Two People

Once popular with the Democrat media, the almost presidential candidate, Michael Avenatti, held a press conference for a couple people a few days ago.

There appeared to be two unenthusiastic people sitting in the back who asked one question each, and there was a cameraman.

Avenatti is the man Brian Stelter said he could see as President. Stelter has lost over 40% of his audience in one year.

Watch as the camera pulls back to expose the near-empty room.

I thought we deserved a high def version. pic.twitter.com/8r31oZNziG — mad-liberals (@mad_liberals) July 20, 2019

Avenatti claims he had a crowd but the photo he posted to prove it doesn’t match up to the video. If you look in the reflection behind Avenatti in the mad liberal clip, there is a man’s shadow, the cameraman, and empty chairs. The floor looks different in each photo but it’s hard to tell. The podium is totally different.

.@MichaelAvenatti Ummm you are lying again. You posted pic one as if it were the same conference as the empty room conference. The chairs and floor are different. #HesLostHisDamnMind CC: @DonaldJTrumpJr @madliberals.@MzPoliTweetz pic.twitter.com/6xOHAdf7RQ — ŁAURIĖ 🇺🇸 #VoteRight2StopSocialism (@LLH713) July 21, 2019

If you’re interested in what he said, it was another attack on the President over the payments to Stormy. Ho-hum! And he went after R. Kelly, so righteous is Avenatti.

He also attacks Michael Cohen in his speech, but, ironically, he could be joining Cohen in the federal pen soon.

The full speech to two people and a cameraman:

Donald Trump Jr. trolled him after he held this standing room only presser. Donald Jr. had met with Avenatti’s ex-wife.

Hey Creepy Porn Lawyer, appreciate you flagging this. By the way, really enjoyed meeting your ex wife at my speech last night. It was a packed house unlike your presser. #basta #EnjoyPrison https://t.co/jcg2bTX3et pic.twitter.com/qnxHvVa4j3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 20, 2019

Avenatti responded stupidly, talking about the shape Donald’s in. People countered by posting memes of prison food for Avenatti.

You look like you’re on the same exercise program as your daddy (not me, Donald Sr.). Im worried about you. ANY TIME you want to debate any of our differences on air, let me know. Because you keep dodging me like the cowards you and your father are. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 21, 2019

Michael Avenatti embezzled millions from paraplegic client’s settlement, new 36-count indictment alleges. https://t.co/VI18uweeqS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2019

Avenatti responded again, complaining about Donald Jrs’ golden toilets and claiming Don Jr. never accomplished anything.

Biff @DonaldJTrumpJr – your entire life you have been coddled & protected by daddy. You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth and a gold toilet under your ass. Despite all of this, you have never accomplished anything as a man. Because you are a coward. Step up or shut up. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 21, 2019

So says the man who’s heading for the hoosegow. There were other responses from the creepy porn lawyer, but why bother mentioning them?

He was savaged on Twitter.