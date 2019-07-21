Famed Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Gives a Presser for Two People

By
S.Noble
-
0

Once popular with the Democrat media, the almost presidential candidate, Michael Avenatti, held a press conference for a couple people a few days ago.

There appeared to be two unenthusiastic people sitting in the back who asked one question each, and there was a cameraman.

Avenatti is the man Brian Stelter said he could see as President. Stelter has lost over 40% of his audience in one year.

Watch as the camera pulls back to expose the near-empty room.

Avenatti claims he had a crowd but the photo he posted to prove it doesn’t match up to the video. If you look in the reflection behind Avenatti in the mad liberal clip, there is a man’s shadow, the cameraman, and empty chairs. The floor looks different in each photo but it’s hard to tell. The podium is totally different.

If you’re interested in what he said, it was another attack on the President over the payments to Stormy. Ho-hum! And he went after R. Kelly, so righteous is Avenatti.

He also attacks Michael Cohen in his speech, but, ironically, he could be joining Cohen in the federal pen soon.

The full speech to two people and a cameraman:

Donald Trump Jr. trolled him after he held this standing room only presser. Donald Jr. had met with Avenatti’s ex-wife.

Avenatti responded stupidly, talking about the shape Donald’s in. People countered by posting memes of prison food for Avenatti.

Avenatti responded again, complaining about Donald Jrs’ golden toilets and claiming Don Jr. never accomplished anything.

So says the man who’s heading for the hoosegow. There were other responses from the creepy porn lawyer, but why bother mentioning them?

He was savaged on Twitter.

Leave a Reply