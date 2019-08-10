Family of Orphaned El Paso Baby Nukes MSM’s Tale About the President

The mainstream media and social media trashed the President for two days over a photo of him with a baby injured and orphaned in the El Paso shooting. The baby was discharged and brought back to the hospital for a photo-op with the President.

A hospital official confirms to CNN that this is the baby who was brought back to the hospital to meet with Trump and FLOTUS after the child had been discharged. The two month old’s parents, Jordan and Andre Anchondo died protecting him during the El Paso shooting. pic.twitter.com/J468ygdPnM — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 9, 2019

Melania Trump Being Eviscerated For Photo Op With Orphan Baby, ‘A Career Ender’ https://t.co/LPIdgs17P2 — The Resistance 🇺🇸 (@NightlyPolitics) August 9, 2019

The mob went wild trashing the President but the family made them all look like fools.

The family decided to bring him back to meet the President, and the President had nothing to do with it. They are Republicans, as was his late brother and sister-in-law, and they wanted to meet the President and his wife Melania.

Tito Anchondo wishes people would stop politicizing his family’s tragedy.

Anchondo, who lost his beloved brother and sister-in-law in the rampage by an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, said he wanted to take his orphaned nephew to University Medical Center on Wednesday to meet the president and first lady. The 2-month-old suffered two broken fingers in the shooting but survived after his parents, Andre and Jordan Anchondo, shielded him from the gunfire and were slain themselves.

Tito Anchondo said he sought to meet the president to share his family’s grievous pain. “He was just there as a human being, consoling us and giving his condolences,” he said about Trump in an interview outside his family’s auto-body shop in south-central El Paso.

The media will say anything, conjure up any lie, and they have no conscience about it. They are smear merchants and gossip rags. They have perfected Joseph Goebbels style of propaganda.

The president “wasn’t there to be pushing any kind of political agenda,” Mr. Anchondo said, describing “a private conversation between human beings.”

He said he “definitely” felt consoled by the conversation.

The media pumped up this fake story and the Twitter sewer rats spread it around.

THERE WERE PEOPLE WHO WANTED TO MEET THE PRESIDENT

As far as no one wanting to meet Trump, that was untrue also. Again, the media spread it around and Twitter took over.

None of the El Paso survivors in hospital wanted to meet Trump, so the baby that survived amidst the dead bodies of his murdered parents was returned to the hospital for a photo op. Thumbs up, right? https://t.co/jxUJxsl5bZ — Van Badham (@vanbadham) August 10, 2019

However, there was a price to be paid for wanting to meet with the President. This lady is getting death threats.

The lady pictured below is an ICU Nurse at Miami Valley Hospital. She helped save COUNTLESS lives after the shooting in Dayton. After taking this photo with Trump, she has received numerous death threats and now has to be escorted in and out of work for her safety. RT! pic.twitter.com/YKrd1jSxlp — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 9, 2019

President Trump being greeted by the staff at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton Ohio during his unity visit. The press will not show pictures like this so it’s up to all of us to get the word out. pic.twitter.com/49ViVgYxwF — Eddie (@JN31621) August 8, 2019

The Dems and MSM told everyone that the victims and hospitals’ staff in Dayton and El Paso didn’t want Trump to visit with them. This video proves they were LYING! Trump was greeted with open arms in both cities. https://t.co/gA9yqujvSJ — David Waddell (@DavidWaddell5) August 8, 2019

President Trump visited Dalton shooting survivors in the hospital & met with brave nurses & police who helped save people’s lives. He was greeted with smiles, handshakes, & appreciation for his visit.

Meanwhile has anyone seen @RepCummings visiting any Baltimore neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/96CI1Pgpln — Deplorable Tigerfan (@Auburngirlx) August 7, 2019

MUST WATCH You won’t see this on TV. President #Trump, Melania, Ivanka & Jared UPMC Hospital visiting the survivors of the shooting. The nurses & Dr’s were waiting to see & greeted him. One Dr. shouted “I love you Ivanka”; Jared pointed at her and said “I made a good choice” #KAG pic.twitter.com/XWk8BM9tWu — Diego (@BocuhyBonilha) November 12, 2018

There were about 200 loons outside protesting the President and that’s all you saw all over the media.