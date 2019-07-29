Famous US & Foreign World Leaders Implicated in Epstein Case

According to Vanity Fair, the U.S. Court of Appeals is set to release nearly 2,000 documents related to Epstein, which might uncover rampant sexual abuse by Epstein and his famous friends.

The judges stated that “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders” may be on the incriminating documents.

David Boies, a lawyer for Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Guiffre, said, “Nobody who was around Epstein a lot is going to have an easy time now. It’s all going to come out.”

Another individual involved in the litigation against Epstein, who opted to remain anonymous, told Vanity Fair, “It’s going to be staggering, the amount of names. It’s going to be contagion numbers.”

PEDOPHILE ISLAND

An IT contractor who worked for Epstein on his private island in the Caribbean, said the island Epstein called Little St. James — or Little St. Jeff’s — was nicknamed “Pedophile Island” and “our dark corner” by locals. Some called it Orgy Island.

According to ABC News, the contractor ended his relationship with Epstein over “gaggles of apparently unsupervised young women on the embattled financier’s private island.”

ABC reported that Steve Scully also said, “his reluctance to continue working there was underscored by what he said was an extensive collection of photos of topless women displayed throughout the island’s compounds.”

“There were photos of topless women everywhere,” Scully said. “On his desk, in his office, in his bedroom.”

Scully, 69, visited Little St. James more than 100 times as part of his role in setting up a communications network on the island. He worked for Epstein for six years, beginning in 1999, putting up phone or internet access almost everywhere.