Fanboy Geraldo Comes Out Swinging for Socialist OMao-Cortez

Geraldo Rivera defended New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal on “Fox & Friends” Friday, calling it “idealistic” and “aspirational.”
FANBOY
Geraldo, who pretends he’s a Republican, is a FAN of the dingbat.
“I’m, as you know, a fan of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She represents a district in which three of my grandchildren reside. . . . She represents much of the borough of Queens, which is the epicenter of immigration in America,” Rivera said. “One-hundred and thirty-eight languages are spoken in the borough. It’s estimated 300,000 residents in the borough are undocumented immigrants.”
“What do you think about the deal?” host Ainsley Earhardt replied.
IT’S FUTURE THINK
“I think that it is idealistic, it is aspirational,” he replied. “It is kind of future think. It’s a wish list.”
“You aspire for total control? You aspire to support the people that don’t work?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.
“No, you aspire to get rid of pollution, Brian. You aspire to get rid of the traffic. You aspire to make the world environmentally a place where it is sustainable,” Rivera replied.
He also thinks every home in the southwest and Puerto Rico should be mandated by Big Brother to have solar.
As Kilmeade said, this is a “step back”. When people see this, which is undoable, people see it as “farcical.”
It’s catnip for commies. At least we know how crazy Geraldo actually is.
” It’s estimated 300,000 residents in the borough are undocumented immigrants” So now we know why AOC wants to abolish ICE !!!!!!!!!
Excellent observation! It did not occur to me. Thanks!
Ice missed them first time around??? Better check their “certificates”…
We need to take this socialist push serious. Making fun of these people merely emboldens them!
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/02/08/democrat-socialism-must-be-taken-seriously/
He is an idiotic humanist, who has no problem with Socialism, probably thinks it is in God’s plan for America.
According to the definition of Humanism (website below) a humanist uses “critical thinking” to reason. Looks like Geraldo missed the “critical thinking” part!
Humanism defined
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Humanism
Critical thinking defined
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_thinking
IMHO Humanism has been compromised and this comment within the definition explains.
“In modern times, humanist movements are typically non-religious movements aligned with “SECULARISM”, and today humanism typically refers to a nontheistic life stance centeredd on human agency and looking to science rather than revelation from a supernatural source to understand the world.”
To break the above down it basically means humanism has been hijacked by atheists that look to science which has been hijacked by liars and Communists to push a totalitarian agenda! Hence climate change hoax as one example. A second example is evolution which is bunk and being proven incorrect within science but of course you’ll NEVER hear about that in any media including FOX News!
They should have shot him in Iraq
Both have Rican ancestry….Gerry’s always bonded with most any public figure that has minority roots….even more so if those roots go back to Rico.