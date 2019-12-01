Far-Far-left Cenk Uyger wants to legalize bestiality

This is disgusting and we’d rather not include the dialogue other than to say he thinks bestiality is okay with the consent of the animal.

Uyger is running for throupler Katie Hill’s congressional seat in California, in a conservative area.

He is basically a communist and he’s backed by Act Blue, a Soros-Brock organization.

If the residents vote for him, they can’t be called conservatives. This man is the spawn of hell.

The Young Turks founder in his early blogger days said women are genetically flawed because they don’t want to have sex often enough. He has a history of sexism and racism.

I am running for Congress to fight for people like you not corporations and special interests. To get there, I need your support. I’m not taking corporate PAC money. This campaign is funded entirely by the grassroots. Every donation matters:https://t.co/N9ULSnaOKq — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 1, 2019