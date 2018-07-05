Far-Left CNN Commenter Laughs at Abuse of Kid Wearing a MAGA Hat

CNN commenter Marc Lamont Hall laughed after a 16-year old kid in a Whataburger in San Antonio was assaulted by a very large and angry liberal/leftist.

Attacker Kino Jimenez lost his job at a local bar immediately after a video taken by the boy’s mother went viral. The vulgar bully can be seen on the video going up to the family as they ate and stealing the kid’s hat. He wasn’t content with that and followed up by throwing a soda at the boy and his mother. He stormed away cursing. He has since been arrested.

This clip is what the CNN commenter thinks is funny.

In a response to Van Lathan, Hill laughed.

BACKTRACKING SLIGHTLY

Hill backtracked a bit in another tweet, saying he didn’t agree with throwing drinks on people. But stealing a MAGA hat is okay because, according to him, the hat represents a movement of “racism, homophobia, xenophobia, etc.” He added, “So yes, it’s a little harder to feel sympathy when someone gets Coca-Cola thrown on him.”

These leftists believe their own lies about their political opponents and they rationalize well.

I actually don’t advocate throwing drinks on people. Not at all. But yes, i think MAGA hats (deliberately) reflect a movement that conjures racism, homophobia, xenophobia, etc. So yes, it’s a little harder to feel sympathy when someone gets Coca Cola thrown on him. https://t.co/ASlATau2PF — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) July 5, 2018

Hill thinks abuse of a 16-year old, his mother, and another friend are fine because he disagrees with them politically. It should be noted that Hill is as far-left as anyone can get.

Marc Lamont Hill is a Professor of Media Studies and Urban Education at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Does Temple approve of their professors laughing at assaults of kids?