Far-Left ‘Demand Justice’, Sen. Feinstein & Blasey’s Moonbat Lawyer

Democrats demanded an investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh after his accuser came forward this weekend. That isn’t going to happen. The sexual assault allegation levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “does not involve any potential federal crime,” said a Justice Department spokesperson Monday evening.
Democrats will be disappointed but they shouldn’t be surprised. There is absolutely no case.
Christine Blasey Ford’s sudden claims date back 36 years and she has no evidence.
Christine Blasey, then 15 years of age, can’t even remember the year the assault happened or where, plus she was drinking 1 or 2 beers, she said. It’s ridiculous yet people have convicted the judge on social media and in the MSM.
Dianne Feinstein kept it secret for months, pretending she was maintaining the anonymity of the accuser at her request. Apparently, that didn’t matter once the Republicans said they would not delay the confirmation hearing.
Feinstein is at the center of the attacks on the judge.
The new leftist group Demand Justice that launched a multimillion-dollar campaign to derail the Kavanaugh nomination is run by a former top aide to Dianne Feinstein, Paige Herwig. Sen. Feinstein is also the person who invited half the radical protesters who showed up to scream at the Kavanaugh hearings.
The senator is not cooperating with the Senate Judiciary Committee and claims she has more information on Judge Kavanaugh. If she has anything, she’s waiting to share it to kill his confirmation and prevent anyone else from being appointed prior to the election.
MOONBAT LAWYER
Before the Kavanaugh accuser came forward and before she wiped her social media footprint, Blasey hired a very far-left lawyer named Debra Katz.
Katz has a history of dismissing sexual assault allegations against liberal politicians, donating to far-left causes, and publicly demonizing all Trump advisors as “miscreants” who are worse than deplorables, according to Timothy Meads writing for Townhall.
The case against Bill Clinton
When Bill Clinton sexually molested Paula Jones, Meads writes that Katz argued on CBS’ Evening News, “Clearly a one-time incident that took place in 10 to 12 minutes, she was not forced to have sex, she left on her own volition, the courts increasingly are finding that that is not enough to create a sexually hostile work environment claim.”
Katz said for years that Jones doesn’t have a case because the harassment was not “severe and pervasive”.
That is very different from what she is saying in Blasey’s case.
Katz treated the Franken case in a similar fashion.
When a photo emerged of Al Franken mock-groping a sleeping woman, Katz said, “Context is relevant. He did not do this as a member of the U.S. Senate. He did this in his capacity of someone who was still functioning as an entertainer”.
Katz had a different standard for a Department of Homeland Security advisor who is a Republican.
In 2017, she described Trump advisors as miscreants after one in the DHS was fired after making remarks deemed anti-Islamic. “These people are all miscreants. The term ‘basket of deplorables’ is far too generous a description for these people who are now Senior Trump advisors,”
Katz has made her Twitter page private and cleansed her Facebook page as far back as 2012 when she shared an article with Colin Powell calling Republicans racists.
Ladies you are at a party drinking a couple of beers when nature calls. As you head up the stairs, allegedly two guys grab you, throw you on a bed and one jumps on top of you. As he is grinding your body, his buddy jumps on supposedly more than once until all three going tumbling off the bed.
A healthy “adult” bladder can hold nearly 2 cups of urine. Ford hadn’t reached adulthood yet, she is only 15. She drank 1-2 beers by her own admittance, which would be 12 to 24 ounces plus any other fluids she consumed that day, thus more than a full bladder or least one at max capacity.
All of this rough housing on a full bladder? Ford must have a bionic bladder, because I don’t know of any young lady who would have not pissed the bed based on more than two hundred pounds forcibly hoisted on top of her full bladder or at least in self-defense.
Never been to a party where the music blares from an upstairs bedroom when the party is on the main floor. Even back in the 1980’s I would know who’s house I was at and in middle class neighborhoods, most two story homes had a first floor bathroom. Ford can’t even remember who’s house she was at nor the other two people’s names at the party. She can’t even remember how she got home, which leaves people to assume she didn’t drive at age 15. Does she know how she got to the party?
Kavanaugh is never mentioned in the doctor’s notes, and by her own admittance Kavanaugh did not know her. Also very doubtful that a psychologist like Ford only had counseling this one time with her husband. It is not the usual pathway.
A lie detector test based on just a summary proves nothing, especially when administered by an ex-FBI person from the same organization that we now know got caught changing their 302’s in the frame up job of the century. Strange the individual questions and responses were not released as lie detector tests are not admissible and if you are going to accuse someone of something, it would have been more appropriate to release the entire test.
This story is not passing the sniff test and sounds like a jumble of mixed memories.
If they want to question Kavanaugh about something, why not the documents on the Vince Foster case? It certainly would satisfy the public’s interest a whole lot more.