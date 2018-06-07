Far-Left GA Councilwoman Sworn In On MalcomX Autobiography

“I am for violence if non-violence means we continue postponing a solution to the American black man’s problem just to avoid violence.” ~ Malcolm X

Newly-elected Georgia councilwoman Mariah Parker was sworn in on the Athens-Clarke County Commission but refused to be sworn in with her hand on the Bible.

Instead, she chose to be sworn in with her hand on Malcolm X’s autobiography, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.

She also rejected the Constitution in lieu of the Bible.

“I wanted Malcolm’s book,” she said, referring to “The Autobiography of Malcolm X”.

Malcolm X began his movement after being released from prison. He believed the races should not mix until the last five years of his life. He moderated his views and was murdered by The Nation of Islam.

Parker, who won by only 13 votes, raised her fist in a Communist Black Power salute.

The 26-year-old doctoral student at the University of Georgia, in Athens campaigned for “bold, progressive [Communist] leadership in Athens.” She also ran on “racial justice” and “economic equality”.