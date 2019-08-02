Far-Left Group Infiltrated Attorneys General Offices to Target Trump

NO ONE VOTED FOR THESE PEOPLE! The bullies of the left have found yet another way to silence the will of the people. Unelected leftists are working pro bono to push agendas, especially those that target the President.

SOROS’ CREW

The far-left CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington), funded in part by George Soros, and founded, funded and run by Democrats have infiltrated the offices of elected attorneys general in Maryland and District of Columbia because the AGs are busy and the Soros-funded progressive advocacy group will help — for free — in the emoluments case against the President.

CREW was chaired by smear merchant and founder of smear machine Media Matters for America, David Brock.

The left their emoluments case against the President. It was dismissed last week by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. That want that overturned.

It is becoming a trend to use leftist groups in offices of elected officials, as is the use of the courts to defy elected officials and get their agenda passed. That is the very definition of corruption.

For instance, AGs United for Clean Power, the 2016 alliance of Democratic prosecutors aimed at pursuing ExxonMobil, is an effort pushed by climate extremists. The AGS sued Exxon and threatened executives with imprisonment.

Leftists are weaponizing and politicizing law-enforcement offices.

Attorney Generals should not accept help from partisan groups. It would be as if Republican AGs used the NRA to fight gun control laws, as The Washington Times points out.

THE OFFSHOOT TARGETED DEVIN NUNES AND OTHERS ON THE RIGHT

An offshoot of CREW, run by former CREW employees, the CfA, Campaign for Accountability, has paid the shady Fusion GPS just under $140,000 to work as contractors. They have targeted the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers like Devin Nunes.

Fusion GPS was responsible for Hillary’s dossier aimed at destroying the President.