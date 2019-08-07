Far-Left House Dems Renew Disgraceful Harassment of Justice Kavanaugh

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler joined Georgia Democrat Hank Johnson in requesting from the National Archives last week “certain presidential records related to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s service in the White House from 2001 to 2006.”

It’s another disgraceful fishing expedition.

On November 7th, 2018, Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist overheard a loud Jerry Nadler talking about impeaching the President and Justice Kavanaugh. He called Mollie a liar. He is now doing exactly what he said he would do.

He has begun a witch hunt against the Justice. The fake complaints from dishonest women weren’t enough. These Democrat leftists are using the tactics of the Soviets and no abusive assault is too much. One day they will come for all of you if you dare buck them.

I reported on Nov. 7 Jerry Nadler’s plans to go after Kavanaugh with investigations (https://t.co/NZyMUEnH3U), which he disclosed on a train in my presence. He called me a liar on Nov. 11. Today, he publicly went after Kavanaugh records from the Bush era. pic.twitter.com/qdfhj8BFxU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 7, 2019

Justice Kavanaugh was cleared of 83 false complaints and now Nadler is going after him, looking for something, anything to destroy him.

The Justice is a favorite target of the leftists.

The letter claimed that “tens of thousands of documents” from Kavanaugh’s time in the White House Counsel’s Office had been withheld by a private attorney during his confirmation process.

“As a result of this process, the Senate Judiciary Committee received only a small fraction of Justice Kavanaugh’s White House record before voting on his nomination,” Nadler wrote.

The request tracks Democratic promises to scrutinize Kavanaugh even after his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

It’s simply a way to rile up his angry socialist base and to feed raw meat to the mob.

“Now and as always, the Court’s fidelity to the principles of equal and impartial justice, as well as the public’s faith in the integrity of the judiciary, are foundational to maintaining the rule of law,” the pair of phony leftists wrote.

Kavanaugh held two positions in the Bush administration. From 2001 to 2003 he was a lawyer in the White House counsel’s office. Thereafter, he served as staff secretary until his confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2006.

The letter asks for records relating to Kavanaugh’s tenure in both posts. Democrats asked the Archives to produce documents from Kavanaugh’s service in the White House counsel’s office and to release records from his staff secretary files as they become available.

Rep. Collins, one of the good guys in Congress, called it harassment and said it is far outside the scope of judicial ethics.

“Chairman Nadler’s request is so far outside the scope of judicial ethics, it’s harassment,” said Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee. “Senate Democrats spent months launching false accusations in an attempt to smear Justice Kavanaugh’s reputation and block his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, and now House Democrats want to follow suit with yet another fishing expedition to tarnish his good name.”

Senate Dems spent months launching false accusations in an attempt to smear #JusticeKavanaugh’s reputation & block his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, & now House Dems want to follow suit with yet another fishing expedition to tarnish his good name. Full statement → pic.twitter.com/6Lmw1kShzY — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) August 6, 2019

At least we get to see these House Democrats for what they truly are.