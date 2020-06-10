Far-left is out to get Paw Patrol — It’s racist!

The most absurd politically correct thing I have seen today is an article out of the NY Times claiming the public is coming for Paw Patrol, a popular kid’s show that depicts cops as good. The author also sees it as racist.

The article is titled “Protests Come for Paw Patrol,” and it’s subtitled, “A backlash is mounting against depictions of “good cops,” on television and in the street.”

Are the so-called protests coming for Paw Patrol or is it the media picking up on a few lunatics?

Here are the first few paragraphs:

It was only a matter of time before the protests came for “Paw Patrol.”

“Paw Patrol” is a children’s cartoon about a squad of canine helpers. It is basically a pretense for placing household pets in a variety of cool trucks. The team includes Marshall, a firefighting Dalmatian; Rubble, a bulldog construction worker; and Chase, a German shepherd who is also a cop. In the world of “Paw Patrol,” Chase is drawn to be a very good boy who barks stuff like “Chase is on the case!” and “All in a police pup’s day!” as he rescues kittens in his tricked-out S.U.V.

But last week, when the show’s official Twitter account put out a bland call for “Black voices to be heard,” commenters came after Chase. “Euthanize the police dog,” they said. “Defund the paw patrol.” “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.”

It seems Paw Patrol is racist”

This is the author’s concluding paragraph:

These images show cops engaging in a kind of pantomime of protest, mimicking the gestures of the demonstrators until their messages are diluted beyond recognition. They reframe protests against racist police violence into a bland, nonspecific goal of solidarity. These moments are meant to represent the shared humanity between officers and protesters, but cops already rank among the most humanized groups in America; the same cannot be said for the black Americans who live in fear of them. Cops can dance, they can hug, they can kneel on the ground, but their individual acts of kindness can no longer obscure the violence of a system. The good-cop act is wearing thin.

Look, this is nuts and it’s Stalinism.

The ‘Cancel Culture’ is also going after J.K. Rowling, a very left-wing woman because she said, truthfully, transgenders can’t be women since they don’t have a period. She added that she loves transgenders, but that’s not good enough. The Stalinists are coming for her.

Hopefully, she won’t apologize, but they mean business. She is not allowed to speak those words.

People need to start speaking up as loudly as these hard-left maniacs. We don’t look like America and that is what they are going for.

IT’S THE HATE COP MEDIA

Thanks to a corrupt media, the violent, communist Black Lives Matter organization, allegedly has a 62% approval rating in the latest poll. Good people are marching under their banner, but the leadership is communist.

The popular show, ‘Cops,’ is canceled because cops are too hard on those lovely perps. It’s ridiculous.

Police officers guarding difficult schools are being fired.

The popular website, ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ is changing their name and they say comments were racist. I didn’t see that but it’s possible. The Blue Lives Matter flag and decals are being taken off all public vehicles and buildings.

It’s not politically correct because a violent, Soros-funded group calls itself Black Lives Matter, and no one else may use the words in reference to anyone but black people — it’s racist.

The media drives all of this. They support the far-left and they are the far-left.

Democrats, including the politicians, are portraying cops as racist thugs. It’s only a small minority who are. This is a dangerous lie. People need to start taking this culture war seriously or they will find themselves living in a very dark, unfree country.