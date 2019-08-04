Far-Left Mayor Pete Lies About the President & Terrorist Threats

FAR-LEFT PETE BUTTIGIEG, SON OF A FAMOUS COMMUNIST, IS LYING ABOUT WHITES AND NATIONALISTS

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who has a very radical agenda, is calling the President and people who support the President ‘white nationalists.’ That is racism. There is no ‘white’ anything. It’s just nationalism as compared with globalism, sovereignty over open borders, which George Soros calls an “open society.”

He is throwing white people under the bus just as he threw the police under the bus.

As the left opens our borders and destroys our sovereignty, the President tries to fight against that. Buttigieg wants to make the country less safe, institute totalitarianism, and disarm us.

He has gall running for president at all since his city is a mess.

When a political candidate lies about political opponents in such a drastic way, it makes me significantly less likely to disarm since if he had actual power there would be nothing to constrain him. https://t.co/zG94cBTOiA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2019

THIS IS WHAT THEY WANT FOR ALL OF US

The Democratic Socialists are Communists. Their agenda is communistic. They are also not dealing with a full deck. Catch the “person of privilege,’ “no gender language,” and “comrades’ in this clip. these comrades are nuts. Keep in mind that the squad are members of this party.

A look into what happened during one part of the national convention of the Democratic Socialists of America in Atlanta this weekend. pic.twitter.com/bWekVQxPWV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2019