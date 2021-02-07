Far-left mob is marching around DC right now chanting about burning it down

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A far-left mob is marching around D.C. this evening, chanting, “if we don’t get it, burn it down.” This follows people like anchor Nicole Wallace suggesting on MSNBC that droning so-called ‘domestic terrorists’ — Trump supporters — is a good idea.

The U.S. media has been relentless in hyping the January 6th riot, exploiting it, true to their motto of never letting a crisis go to waste.

And, yet, here we are, with far-left Antifa terrorists calling for burning down D.C. if they don’t get their far-left agenda.

Watch:

Tacome Antifa has pledged solidarity with Portland Antifa and they plan to attack the same ICE facility they have tried to burn down.

Antifa did their best to disturb the diners.

The police had to form a line between the diners and the mob to protect the diners.

Murders and violent crime skyrocket as Democrats, so horrified by the 190 people now charged in the D.C. riots, ignore the violence and riots by far-left terrorists.

