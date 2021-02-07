Far-left mob is marching around DC right now chanting about burning it down

A far-left mob is marching around D.C. this evening, chanting, “if we don’t get it, burn it down.” This follows people like anchor Nicole Wallace suggesting on MSNBC that droning so-called ‘domestic terrorists’ — Trump supporters — is a good idea.

The U.S. media has been relentless in hyping the January 6th riot, exploiting it, true to their motto of never letting a crisis go to waste.

And, yet, here we are, with far-left Antifa terrorists calling for burning down D.C. if they don’t get their far-left agenda.

Watch:

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Tacome Antifa has pledged solidarity with Portland Antifa and they plan to attack the same ICE facility they have tried to burn down.

#Antifa in Tacoma, Wash. have announced a “solidarity” riot with Portland for Sunday, 7 Feb. They’re calling for people to wear the black uniforms as they plan to go to the @ICEgov facility. This is the same place one of their members firebombed in 2019. pic.twitter.com/tBHjlimTvk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 7, 2021

Antifa did their best to disturb the diners.

Speeches on race, Black and Indigenous lives next to the outdoor diners in DC #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/LaGQ5qW3hC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

The police had to form a line between the diners and the mob to protect the diners.

Police form a moving line between the protesters and the outdoor diners as the group continues to mobilize through DC #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/sNh96wvkL6 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Murders and violent crime skyrocket as Democrats, so horrified by the 190 people now charged in the D.C. riots, ignore the violence and riots by far-left terrorists.

Violent crime & murders have been skyrocketing in Portland ever since @DAMikeSchmidt came into office. Schmidt decriminalized felony rioting for BLM-Antifa protesters & has dropped more than 91% of cases involving riot arrestees. #antifa https://t.co/ZLD0RlzK7u — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 4, 2021

