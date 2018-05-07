Far-Left Radical Keith Ellison Wears a Shirt Calling for Elimination of Borders

The insanity of the American hard-left is being ignored by the media and by the Democrat Party. Americans are ignoring it. The latest lunacy comes via Antifa-loving, terrorist-tied, Farrakhan-admirer Keith Ellison.
The hardcore leftist congressman from Minnesota is also the Deputy Chair of the National Democratic Party.
This extremist representative was caught on camera wearing a shirt advocating the elimination of borders.
Do people understand how crazy this is?
Meanwhile, Ellison wants information on three nutjob white supremacists in the military. There might be a problem. It’s fine that he is looking into it, but what about him? He’s a nutjob extremist and he’s dangerous.
This picture should be saved and enlarged 100X to put on billboards at every election site, within legal distance limits and should be made a TV ad to be repeated again & again to tell the people who are voting that this is the first person in line to take over the democratic party and he is the leader of the ANTIFA and threatened the life of the President of the United States. ANTIFA is the organization which beat up old folks in Berkely, Calif, and at this time the communist “mayor” told the cops not to intervene. But I sent him a very special Email.