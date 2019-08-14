Far-left Rep warns foreign governments against visiting Trump businesses

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday that he is directing his panel’s staff to warn foreign governments against spending money at President Trump’s businesses, arguing it violates the Constitution, The Hill reported.

They are now inventing the conditions of the Emoluments Clause to damage the President’s businesses. They lost their first lawsuit on the Emoluments Clause and they will lose all of them, at least by the time they reach the Supreme Court.

In a memo dated Monday, Engel instructed Democratic committee staff who meet with foreign officials to warn that spending money at Trump-owned properties may be a violation of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which states that presidents cannot accept money or gifts from foreign governments without consent from Congress.

“When meeting with officials from a foreign government, please inform them that by providing any form of payment or benefit to a Trump-owned property their government is facilitating the president’s apparent violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause,” Engel’s memo states. “Please urge those foreign officials to transmit to their governments that the House Foreign Affairs Committee requests that they cease and desist payments to the Trump Organization unless and until Congress approves the emolument, as provided in the Constitution.”

The President turned his businesses over to his children. They need to shut the hell up. This is another obvious political ploy.

#BREAKING: Chairman @RepEliotEngel announced a new policy to @HouseForeign’s majority staff aimed at reminding foreign govts of the constitutional prohibition on an American president receiving #emoluments absent Congress’s approval. Read the memo here:https://t.co/43T25URdUz pic.twitter.com/NQOfzv5O4Y — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) August 13, 2019