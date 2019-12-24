Far-left VA Dems wants Robert E. Lee’s statue removed from US Capitol

In their effort to destroy all pride in the South because it’s RACIST, two Democrats want the statue of Robert E. Lee removed from the U.S. Capitol. This is absurd. The leftists are tearing down statues, holidays, and history so they can replace it with their own — the ‘1619 Project’, for example.

Whatever anyone thinks of this, Robert E. Lee was opposed to slavery and was fighting for States’ Rights. History should not be altered to say he was fighting for slavery. He was not. Even if he wasn’t, it’s history, bad or good. We understand slavery was the beneficiary of his war and he certainly knew that. What do you think?

Far-left Gov. Ralph Northam will push legislation in next year’s General Assembly session asking lawmakers to replace a statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Lee and George Washington represent Virginia in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the Capitol. Virginia provided the statue of Lee, in his Confederate uniform, in 1909.

THESE TWO ARE FAR-LEFT

Far-left U.S. Reps. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, wrote a letter to Northam on Friday asking him to push state legislation to notify the U.S. Capitol architect that Virginia would replace Lee with one of “countless commendable Virginians who would better represent our Commonwealth in the U.S. Capitol than a Confederate General.”

They mentioned replacing him with Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion, or educator and author Booker T. Washington. Why not ask to add one of those statues and leave Lee? Lee founded Washington & Lee University and some students want the names removed from their diplomas.

They better go after Yale. That founder was a slaver. There is no end to this.

Alabama and Florida have removed statues in the U.S. Capitol honoring Confederates, McEachin and Wexton wrote, and Florida and Arkansas are adding statues of civil rights activists Mary McLeod Bethune and Daisy Bates.