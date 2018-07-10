Far-left Wants to Go Nuclear And Pack the Supreme Court

The hard-left, now in control of the Democrat Party, is serious about packing the Supreme Court with leftists. This is what the left has always wanted — total, dictatorial rule. Once Democrats are back in power, they might well go for it.

The right-wing puts justices on the court who will strictly follow the rule of law. The left puts activist justices on the court who will push through their agenda and legislate from the bench. They want the power of the Supreme Court for decades to come.

Under Barack Obama, legislation also came from the White House under the guise of rules, executive orders, and memorandums.

It was a complete breakdown of law and order, a tearing apart of the Constitution. The next time Democrats come to power, it will be far worse.

There is a call now from the left to plan for packing the courts. They will force Republicans to go along, perhaps offering them something they want in exchange.

The Jacobin Magazine, the Think Progress Justice editor Ian Millhiser, and The Outline are all becoming more vocal about the case for court packing as is Vox and others.

Vox lauds the David Faris plan. He is a political scientist at Roosevelt University, whose book It’s Time To Fight Dirty argues for court-packing as part of a larger set of strategies to amplify Democrats’ political power, including statehood for DC and Puerto Rico, breaking California into multiple states, and expanding the House of Representatives, Vox reports.

Faris sees it as a necessity to protect the Progressive agenda. He also sees it as warranted by the behavior of Republicans. The far-left is great at rationalizing.

Vox reports:

To many leftists and left-liberals, such drastic action is needed if any progressive legislation in the future is to survive. The concerns in question have less to do with hot-button social issues like abortion and LGBT rights and more to do with the constitutionality of economic regulation and redistributive programs.

Just this past Wednesday, the Supreme Court effectively gutted public sector unions under the guise of the First Amendment. In 2012, there were four votes on the Supreme Court (including Anthony Kennedy) for striking down the Affordable Care Act in full.

And there’s an emerging movement of judicial conservatives, championed prominently by Donald Trump’s appellate appointee Don Willett, which wants the courts to become much more aggressive in blocking economic regulation.

This is the leftist American Dream — regulations, taxes, overpaid and demanding unions, Communist healthcare, identity politics, redistribution. Political opponents will be silenced and neutralized.

Packing the courts isn’t a new idea. The leftist idol, FDR, attempted to pack the courts.

In 1937, Franklin Roosevelt talked about packing the Supreme Court with leftists like himself to get his Progressive agenda through without limitations. His plan included six new justices for a 9-6 majority for his New Deal. It failed the Senate but he was able to force Justice Owen Roberts to align with the liberals instead of the conservatives. Decisions regarding the minimum wage laws and National Labor Relations Act went through because of this arrangement, according to Vox.

These leftists are very dangerous and our liberties are only one administration away.