Fareed Zakaria Sounds Like Trump on Fake Asylum Claims

Fareed Zakaria agrees with President Trump that the asylum laws are outrageously abused and Democrats better be careful allowing it to continue. It is so nice when someone in the media, and on CNN no less, tells the truth.

While he doesn’t address it, the student visa system is also corrupt. Those visas are handed out like candy. We don’t know who these people are but we do know the colleges are making a fortune off it. College mills are selling visas.

Another thing you won’t hear from the media, except for Fox News, is the Salvadoran President took the blame for the death of the young father and his baby daughter in the Rio Grande river. Those are the deaths the media wants to blame the least culpable person for — Donald Trump.

Fox News reported that the new president of El Salvador on Monday took responsibility for the June deaths of a father and daughter who drowned crossing the Rio Grande in a bid to reach the United States. He said the onus is on his government to make the country a safer place — and one where migration is “an option, not an obligation.”

The people to blame are the father who decided to come illegally and he was prompted by Democrats in the United States.