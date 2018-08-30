Fascist Cali Dems Call for Boycott of Burger Chain Over Donation to GOP

The fascism of the Democrat Party is out in the open. Their constant boycotts of people with whom they disagree are meant to vanquish and silence. The latest comes from the California Democratic Party Chair.

On Thursday, Eric Bauman tweeted, “Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!”

Anyone supporting the opposing party will be destroyed by Democrats if they can pull it off.

Twitter bots and leftist accounts are now spreading the hashtag, #BoycottInNOut. This came after a public filing detailing the donation was posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Gabe Schneider Wednesday.

The chain donated $60,000 in 2016 and 2017.

The fascist Dems say that is not allowed.

The corporation also donated $50,000 in 2018 to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy, a “political action committee that supports business-friendly Democratic candidates,” according to Forbes.

In-N-Out’s current President Lynsi Snyder is open about her Christian faith, and that’s not allowed either.

Megyn Kelly came out against the boycott.

“Seriously?? Calling for a boycott now simply bc a company makes a donation to the GOP? A boycott?? This is absurd. In America, we allow and – gulp, even encourage – opposing viewpoints,” Kelly wrote on Twitter.

