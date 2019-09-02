Fascist Profs want ‘bastion of bigotry’ Chick-fil-A removed from campus

This next story smacks of fascism to us. The faculty at Kansas State U wants Chick-fil-A removed from campus to end its culture of “bigotry.” They call it a “bastion of bigotry.”

The far-left faculty don’t like it because the owners are Christians who don’t support gay marriage. None of their beliefs show up in their meals or in their restaurants. They offer good food for a good price with well-trained, friendly salespeople.

The tyrants don’t like the personal views of the owners, therefore, they want them gone.

The faculty and staff called for an unAmerican boycott, of course.

“KU granted Chick-fil-A, a bastion of bigotry, a prime retail location in the heart of our campus,” the university’s Sexuality & Gender Diversity Faculty and Staff Council wrote in a letter to the school’s chancellor and other university leaders.

“Moving Chick-fil-A to the Union and granting it a role at the start of all home football games violates the feelings of safety and inclusion that so many of us have striven to create, foster, and protect on campus, and sends a message that the Union, KU Athletics, and the administration at large are more concerned about money and corporate sponsorship than the physical, emotional, and mental well being of marginalized and LGBTQ people,” they added.

This is bunk. Dissolve the ridiculous Council.

The restaurant was in a basement and it’s now in a prominent place because it’s popular. The team even does a Chick-fil-A coin toss before games. That led the fascist control freaks to say it fosters a bigotted culture. The cow’s a bigot.

If even one LGBTQIA is offended, it must go. That qualifies as fascism and it’s fostered by the far-left faculty and staff. We should all be offended they’re offended and acting on it with the iron fist of a boycott. That didn’t work in New York, so it probably won’t work in Kansas.

The solution is to hire some conservative professors.