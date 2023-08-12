Fat Elephant Is Coming

Independent Sentinel will have a new name and a new address in about a week. We’re retiring Independent Sentinel and becoming Fat Elephant at fatelephant.com. We like elephants.

There was an expression used in the Revolutionary War, the civil war, and the Mexican war, “see the elephant.” The origins could have been in India. What it meant for those freedom fighters was “fight bravely,” and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

Also, elephants never forget!

