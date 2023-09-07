Fat Elephant Is Not Coming, Street Newser Is Instead

We had an identity crisis here at Independent Sentinel. A lot of people didn’t like the name ‘Fat Elephant,’ so we adjusted. The name will be Street Newser.

We’re retiring Independent Sentinel and becoming StreetNewser.com. We hope you will follow us. We are still political and still on the Right. We just need a change after eleven years.

We might add history as a category.

We will move in a week, for real.

