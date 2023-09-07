Fat Elephant Is Not Coming, Street Newser Is Instead

By
M Dowling
-
3
296

We had an identity crisis here at Independent Sentinel. A lot of people didn’t like the name ‘Fat Elephant,’ so we adjusted. The name will be Street Newser.

We’re retiring Independent Sentinel and becoming StreetNewser.com. We hope you will follow us. We are still political and still on the Right. We just need a change after eleven years.

We might add history as a category.

We will move in a week, for real.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter Prange
Guest
Peter Prange
9 days ago

I think it is easier to get acquaintances to read the Independent Sentinel than the Fat Elephant which implies a bloated Republican Party, but then I am a pre-baby-boomer.

2
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
9 days ago
Reply to  Peter Prange

A few people said that to me.

2
Reply
Frank S.
Guest
Frank S.
10 days ago

Sounds great! Can’t wait! Let’s spread the word and help keep freedom alive! Go to the fatelephant.com for honest, fearless, breaking news and terrific articles.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz