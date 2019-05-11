Father of CO Transgender Shooter is a twice-deported criminal

Two suspects in the Stem school shootings in Highlands Ranch, Colorado are 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Mya (a transgender student, who prefers to be called Alec) McKinney, according to the New York Post. They killed Kendrick Castillo who, with Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones tried to subdue one of the shooters. Eight students were wounded, including Joshua Jones.

Erickson was a keen drama student. Hours before the shootings, he and McKinney broke into Erickson’s parents gun cabinet.

The two killers opened fire in two separate classrooms in the STEM high school section of the campus.

ALEC’S FATHER IS A TWICE-DEPORTED CRIMINAL

According to the Daily Mail, McKinney’s father is a serial felon and illegal immigrant from Mexico.

Jose Evis Quintana, the father of alleged 16-year-old killer Alec McKinney was once jailed for 15 months for domestic violence against Alec’s mother and ‘menacing with a weapon’.

Records show Quintana, 33, who was also deported twice, had a string of arrests in Colorado dating back from 2008 to 2017.

Quintana terrorized Alec’s mother Morgan Lynn McKinney, 32, and then managed to convince her to marry him in 2009, a year before he was first deported.

Quintana, 33, who admitted to having a history of drinking and drug problems, was sent back to his native Mexico on December 9, 2010.

Alec, 16, had posted a message on social media about missing his father, just 11 days before the Tuesday, May 7 shooting.

Transgender McKinney wrote on Twitter on April 26: “My mom talking to me about how she hates the new alec. Mom: I miss my Alec can you find him for me. Me: I miss my dad can you find him for me.”

Records at Douglas County District Court in Castle Rock, Colorado show Quintana had been jailed for 15 months in August 2009 for “menacing with a weapon” and domestic violence against hairstylist Morgan.

In divorce papers filed by Morgan on November 19, 2014, Morgan described how Quintana “has been traveling illegally between Colorado and Mexico” since the deportation.

They found him in 2016 and he was finally deported in 2017.

JOSE EVIS QUINTANA’S CRIMINAL HISTORY

August 22, 2008 – Arrested by Douglas County Sheriff’s in Castle Rock, Colorado for kidnapping, menacing with a weapon, evading police in a car, and driving without a valid license. He is released on bail December 15, 2008 – Arrested for breaking bail conditions and held in custody January 26, 2009 – Released on bail February 2, 2009 – Arrested for failing to speak to court staff. He is jailed again May 4, 2009 – He is released from prison with a protection order July 10, 2009 – Arrested for breaking the protection order, a domestic violence offense, he is sent back to jail September 11, 2009 – All charges bar menacing with a weapon are dropped and after pleading guilty he serves 15 months in prison December 9, 2010 – He is deported to Mexico December 27, 2016 – Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is alerted he is wanted as a fugitive for a domestic violence crime in New Mexico. They arrest him in Castle Rock April 21, 2017 – Fighting extradition to New Mexico, ICE agents deport him to Mexico THE SCHOOL WAS WARNED

Five months before the shootings, a mother of a child in the school who wishes to remain anonymous warned the school administrators that a lot of kids were suicidal, violent, and there is bullying. She said nothing is being done and it could lead to another Columbine. The school allegedly threatened her with a lawsuit.