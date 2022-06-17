Father’s Day and a Tale of Two Fathers

By Mark Schwendau

Any teacher can tell you that you can tell a lot about a student as a child by their quality of life at home and fathers play a big role in that life. While the traditional two-parent, married-for-life, home is not as common as it once was, parenthood is adapting to the changing times. Some families and extended families are doing that better than others.

It is interesting some of the stories that have been making the news and not making the news relative to fatherhood.

In Illinois, there is a black man, Richard Irvin, who is currently mayor of Aurora, Illinois, running for Republican governor. By some accounts, he is in the lead for this month’s Republican candidate voting. A story came out that the mainstream media has avoided that while married Irvin had an affair with a work associate and got her pregnant. She went on to give birth to twins and he wound up divorced. It is said he has had nothing to do with his twins but most probably pays support to them. Even the other Republican contenders have avoided addressing this issue which many are finding interesting and relevant. It goes to the character of the man.

Similarly, former football star turned Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has expressed an enormous pride and love for his public adult son but just recently revealed he has a second son. Apparently he has been estranged from his second biological son since his birth a decade ago. What has made this an uncomfortable moment for Walker in his political race is he has been critical of fatherless households and deadbeat dads, specifically in the Black community.

Both of these men have the ways and means to give their estranged children very good lives as a former NFL player and attorney turned big city mayor.

As the paid TV ad man says, “BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!”

Yesterday, June 16, 2022, Walker revealed he has two additional children he had previously not revealed publicly making him a father of 4 children. It is not known at this time if all 4 of the children were had by two mothers or more.

Whether this will impact the political races of these two men remains to be seen. The fact of the matter is, having children out of wedlock and fathers being largely absentee is not at all uncommon these days as this article in Radar Online reveals; Oh Baby! Did You Know These 32 Celebrities Have Secret Children?

Cutting to the point, there is an old expression that goes, “You can tell a lot about a man by his children.” Let us take a look at the children of Donald Trump versus Joe Biden for this Father’s Day.

Donald Trump has had three wives who gave him 5 children.

Ivana Trump was the first Trump wife. She is a Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer, model, and mother of Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

Donald Trump Jr, 44 years old, is the eldest son of the president. He currently serves as a trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump, 40, is Trump’s eldest daughter. She is an American businesswoman. She was formally a model but worked in her father’s presidential administration with her husband, Jared. Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have seemingly retired from the public spotlight in Surfside, Florida.

Eric Trump, 38, works alongside Donald Trump Jr as trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Marla Maples was the second Trump wife. She is an actress, television personality, film producer, and model. She is the mother of Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany Trump, 28, graduated from law school at Georgetown University in May 2020. She previously graduated from the University of Pennsylvania like her father. Tiffany is not as involved in politics as her older siblings, and instead mainly works as a social media figure. She works as an American legal research assistant at Georgetown Law

Melania Trump was the third Trump wife. She was a Slovene-American former model and businesswoman. In her youth, she was a gifted student of architecture before she became an international model. She is fluent in 5 languages; English, Italian, French, German, as well as Slovenian. She is the mother of Barron Trump.

Barron Trump, 16, is the president’s youngest child. Barron is typically kept out of the public eye and has attended private schools. The few glimpses the public has received of Barron have had them marveling at how tall (6’-7”) and good-looking he is growing to become as a man.

Joe Biden has had two wives who gave him 4 children.

Neilia Hunter-Biden was Joe’s first wife. She, and her baby daughter Naomi, died tragically in a 1972 automobile accident. Her two sons, Beau and Hunter, were critically injured but survived the accident.

Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden III was born in 1969 and passed away in 2015. Beau was an American politician, lawyer, and officer in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps from Wilmington, Delaware. He served as the 44th attorney general of Delaware from 2007-to 2015. He was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard and served in the Iraq War. He died of brain cancer at age 46.

Robert “Hunter” Biden, 52, is an American attorney who is the second son of Joe Biden and his first wife Neilia Hunter-Biden. Hunter is also a hedge fund, venture capital, and private equity fund investor who formerly worked as a lobbyist, banker, public administration official, and registered lobbyist-firm attorney. Hunter also served in the military but was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve shortly after his commissioning due to a failed drug test. Biden served on the board of Burisma Holdings for a short time. Burisma is said to be one of the largest private natural gas producers in Ukraine. Hunter and his father, then U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden have been the subjects of claims of corrupt activities in a Biden–Ukraine conspiracy theory concerning Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and Joe Biden’s anti-corruption efforts there on behalf of the United States during the time he was vice president. Hunter was a founding board member of BHR Partners, a Chinese investment company. He recently began presenting his artwork as a fine artist to act as a cover for the large sums of money he receives. The back story yet to be exposed from the Hunter Biden laptop from hell is Hunter was nothing more than the bag man for his father in influence peddling and money laundering. The full contents of that laptop have yet to be released by the FBI and DOJ and no charges have been made to date.

As the paid TV ad man says, “BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!”

Hunter had an affair with his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, after the death of Beau which led to Hunter’s divorce from then-wife Kathleen Buhle. Hallie and Beau had one child, a daughter. Kathleen and Hunter had three children, all daughters. Hunter has known issues with substance abuse and possible sexual addiction as was revealed on pictures and videos found on his misplaced laptop. Hunter Biden once boasted he had ‘smoked crack’ with late DC Mayor Marion Barry.

Republicans and much of America want to know what evidence of crimes and wrongdoings may be on the “Laptop From Hell”. The news media wrongfully covered up the discovery of the laptop in the summer of 2020 before the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That is a revelation just made this year. Experts admit it would have influenced the election outcome.

Jill Tracy Jacobs Biden is Joe’s second wife and the second marriage for both of them. Dr. Jill Biden is an educator in higher education at a community college with a subject area of English.

Ashley Blazer Biden, 41, is the only child of Jill and Joe. She went to Tulane University and received a Master’s of Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. Ashley started out in a career as a social worker/career development and education liaison but later went into social justice advocacy. She worked for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families, where she develops programs for children in the juvenile justice, foster care, and mental health systems.

As the paid TV ad man says, “BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!”

Just as Hunter had a laptop he left behind and forgot about with incriminating evidence to take his father out of office, so too did Ashley Biden leave behind a bombshell to blow her father out of the Oval Office.

Ashley did a stint in a drug rehab facility before being transitioned to a halfway house in Palm Beach used for recovering addicts. She then moved back to Philadelphia in June 2020, (apparently) forgetting a personal diary she left under her bed mattress at the home.

Thereafter a single mother of two, Aimee Harris, also from rehab, moved in weeks later and found it under the mattress. Harris allegedly attempted to hawk the diary at a Republican fundraising event and sold it for $40,000 to right-wing organization Project Veritas.

Project Veritas did the right things thereafter but that did not stop the FBI from raiding them. First, they tried to collaborate it was indeed the diary of Ashley Biden. Second, they contacted the FBI to inform them of what they had discovered. Third, they opted to not do the story.

A period of time elapsed before the FBI showed any interest at all when they showed up with search warrants and raided the home of Project Veritas owner James O’Keefe who had wanted to help the FBI and do the right thing all along. The raid and warrant were improper if not illegal.

Just yesterday, June 16, 2022, The Daily Mail revealed the FBI now has Aimee Harris under investigation for her sale of the diary to PV.

So why is the FBI so hypersensitive about this daughter of the now-acting president’s personal diary?

The diary reveals a darker side to Joe Biden as a father, that’s why!

The diary’s explosive contents include showering with her father, then-Senator Joe Biden, as a teen girl may have contributed to her sex addiction. Here are a few samples with context from the Daily Mail.

‘I have always been boy crazy,’ she wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’

‘I relapsed. F***ing again,’ she wrote on March 16. ‘The difference this time around was that I told Elizabeth, Mom + Dad, this morning. Mom + Dad worried but were incredibly supportive. I am so lucky to have them on my side.’

‘My dad cried on the phone saying he has the debate in a week + ‘now has to worry about you.’ she wrote in a July 27 (2020) entry.

‘And he cried. Maybe he knows what he is doing + it’s worked but my feelings of guilt often are overwhelming.’

She added that her finances were ‘down to the wire’ and under a list headed with the word ‘Resentful’ she wrote ‘Dad – $, control’. Under a second list titled ‘Hurt’, she wrote ‘Dad – hurting self, lying’.

Ashley was also having trouble with monogamous marriage. According to her diary entries, she was having affairs with men other than her husband.

‘Here I am talking about another man when I am married! It all feels strange,’ she wrote in February 2019.

‘Started hanging out with a new guy… It’s been refreshing to be able to kiss another man.’

If you can tell a lot about a man by looking at his children, I think there is something to be said about Donald Trump as a father, despite his multiple marriages making mothers over those of Joe Biden.

Also, if we want to look at the character of the man, I do not think it is right for Joe Biden to use the FBI to harass private citizens who happen to accidentally cross paths with his children. It is about time the FBI man up and tells this Commander-in-Chief, “Not my job, man.”

As a husband, retired career educator, father, grandfather, and overall Christ-like lover of our youth;

I have to wonder if Hunter leaving his laptop behind at the computer repair store unclaimed and Ashley leaving her diary behind in a halfway house under a bed mattress maybe isn’t just a subconscious cry for help?

It all goes back to the heart and soul of the father. If Joe Biden was in tears on the phone with his daughter Ashley because he loves her and worries after her and wants her well again is one thing, but if his tears are because she could ruin his political ambitions for the near future is quite another.

Happy Father’s Day to the good fathers of America, both helicopter and UFO (Unidentified Father Out) variety.

To the others, I am sure their kids will be sitting there thinking, “You can pick your nose but you can’t pick your father.”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related