“Fauci Unmasked” Series Going Viral Online

By Mark Schwendau

This past spring in March the Daily Wire released a new three-part series on the Internet, “Fauci Unmasked,” hosted by Daily Wire host Michael Knowles. The documentary series details how Dr. Anthony Fauci rose to prominence to where he sits now as the highest paid and most powerful individual in the United States government. He is Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States since 2021 and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health since 1984.

The series also exposes Fauci’s involvement with the AIDS virus and ending with the COVID-19 virus as manmade gain-of-function viruses. Knowles peels back the mask on Fauci’s past to expose the world’s leading “scientist” as “one of the most successful failures in government history”.

“Fauci Unmasked | Official Trailer” – Daily Wire

Knowles says, “It is no exaggeration to say that Dr. Fauci is the most powerful politician in America, which is itself the most powerful nation on earth. He’s the highest-paid employee of our federal government ($480,654 this year 2022) and the only person that the President (Joe Biden) of the United States has said he would not under any circumstances fire.”

“Over the past two years, he has completely upended our society, our civil liberties, and our way of life according to his whims, which have changed on a weekly and sometimes daily basis. And yet the public has known almost nothing about how this diminutive bureaucrat came to wield such enormous political power. Until now,” he added.

“Fauci Unmasked” exposes Dr. Fauci’s successive lies and failures the media refused to cover. An objective and comprehensive investigation of his past finds as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci has:

Failed to effectively fight AIDS; develop an anthrax vaccine

Failed to predict and report the proper severity of the bird flu and H1N

Failed to prepare for and research the Zika virus

Failed to effectively contain, mitigate, fight, and publicly manage COVID-19

As Knowles explains in “Fauci Unmasked,” with each of these failures, Fauci’s fame continued to grow, resulting in more funding for his department.

The first episode, titled “The Trial Run,” became available for Daily Wire subscribers March 16. It runs about 19 minutes. In it, Knowles focuses on Dr. Fauci’s rise to celebrity status during the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s.

The public knows Fauci as the self-proclaimed expert regarding “the science” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However few people realize he was also the leading voice concerning the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, along with some disturbing results.

In the second episode titled “Concocting a Crisis”, became available just one day later on March 17. It runs about 25 minutes. Knowles examines Dr. Fauci’s handling of the bird flu, H1N1, Zika, and gain-of-function.

In the final episode titled, “I am Science”, of the three-part series became available March 18. It runs about 29 minutes. This last part of the series unmasks Fauci’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning.

When the series was first released it was available exclusively for Daily Wire members on dailywire.com, a paid subscription service. We have since found it available on other alternative video streaming services.

In addition to hosting “Fauci Unmasked,” Michael Knowles hosts “The Michael Knowles Show” at The Daily Wire and “The Book Club” at PragerU. He also co-hosts the show “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

In 2017, Knowles wrote the #1 national bestselling treatise “Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide”. President Donald Trump hailed his book as “a great book for your reading enjoyment.”

Knowles is a graduate of Yale University and has lectured on college campuses and at research institutions all over the country.

Conclusion:

I have a deep connection to what Michael Knowles did in releasing this documentary series in an attempt to tell the truth. In December of 2020 my wife became sick with what they say was COVID-19 and was admitted into the hospital for a 10 day stay with pneumonia and a very low blood oxygen count. I had taken care of her in her declining health for a week before. We mistakenly thought she had the flu as she had skipped the flu vaccine that fall which she always routinely did. She was diagnosed having COVID-19 and pneumonia. Her blood oxygen count was around 63.

My wife was worried after me but her hospital and our county health department only called on me to make sure I was quarantining at home. I offered to come in and allow them to do a blood draw of me to serve as a guinea pig to determine why I was not getting sick. My blood oxygen count remained above 95. I spent a lot of time in tears suffering from what I feared would become a case of “survivor’s guilt”.

If you believed Tony Fauci, which I never did, I should have been dead. I was over 60, slightly overweight, balding, and had walking pneumonia 5 times previously. In the interest of the old expression, “You got to keep laughing, to keep from crying,” I joked with people the COVID must be staying away from me because I self-medicate with craft beers and they say the COVID hates the alcohol.

One night I got to talking to a very nice registered nurse (RN) about my story. This was a God Moment for me as my own mother was an RN and has passed away earlier that year. As a nurse’s son, nurses remain special to me.

She listened intently to my story and then responded when I was done talking. She asked me, “You probably don’t know the answer to this but, what blood type are you?”

I said, “I do know as I have been hospitalized 7 times. I am A negative.”

She smiled and immediately jumped on my answer, “It is so interesting to meet you and hear your story as we were just talking about this in the nurse’s lounge at the hospital! You do know Tony Fauci has ties to HIV and AIDS, don’t you?”

I told her I did not.

She said, “Go Google Anthony Fauci, plus, 1979, plus HIV/AIDS and see what you find.”

She went on to explain to me how Fauci had a hand in the development of HIV and AIDS as a manmade gain-of-function virus back in the 70s’.

She concluded our conversation stating, “What we were talking about in the lounge amongst ourselves was we are noticing a correlation how people with negative blood types have a higher resistance to getting COVID-19 much like we have seen with people and HIV and AIDS in the past.”

She said, “Nobody ever dies from COVID-19 just like nobody ever dies of AIDS. Both viruses weaken your immune system until you contract pneumonia and then that is what you die from.”

Thereafter I mentioned I knew of 5 other husbands around town who had the same story as mine. She mentioned that if the CDC and VAERS were doing their jobs, they would be curious as to what is going on with people like me.

Thankfully, my wife recovered. She opted to get vaccinated while I did not.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

