Fauci Won’t Like This: Chinese Scientists Say They Have the Cov Antibody

















Chinese scientists claim to have an antibody that neutralizes all COV variants currently known. We are guessing that if it works, Dr. Fauci won’t allow approval and the media will demonize it, just as they have with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which have proven to work in over 300 studies.

We already have an antibody for Omicron, but the US tyrants prefer draconian regulations instead.

In a study published on Tuesday, Chinese scientists from a variety of institutions, including Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou and Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, say that they may have the panacea to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authors claim that monoclonal antibody 35B5 has been shown in both in vitro (laboratory or test-tube experiment) and in vivo (performed on living organism) studies to neutralize wild-type Covid-19 (without mutations) as well as variants of concern (VOCs), including Delta. The in vivo tests were carried out on humanized mice, reports RT.

According to the study:

“35B5 neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 [Covid-19] by targeting a unique epitope [part of the antigen molecule which the antibody attaches itself to] that avoids the prevailing mutation sites,” the study explains. In other words, 35B5 targets a unique part of the virus that does not change during the mutation process.

By targeting part of the virus which is not impacted by the mutations identified in circulating VOCs, antibody 35B5 demonstrated capacity for “pan-neutralizing efficacy” across multiple strains. These findings, the scientists argue, could be “exploited for the rational design of a universal SARS-CoV-2 [Covid-19] vaccine.”

Related















