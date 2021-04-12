Fauci’s getting creamed on line over his latest senseless blather









Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease bureaucrat in the country, has politicized and weaponized the virus from day one although it took a while to figure it out. We were told he was esteemed and had stars in our eyes.

After getting almost everything wrong and blathering nonsense for a year, many of us see him differently.

Now he says we can’t eat indoors or do anything even after getting the vaccine. So why get the vaccine?

He’s a little despot, and he ignores science while pretending he does the opposite. It’s time for him to shut up and go away.

After the following interview, the comments were almost all negative.

Watch:

Fauci continues to ignore 100 years of vaccine science. His only real theme is “do what I say” even when it makes no sense. If you’ve recovered or been vaccinated – go about your life. Eat, drink, work, open the schools. Enough with the petty tyrants! https://t.co/HiZR9JRuTI — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 12, 2021

A FEW OF THE RESPONSES

I’ve now personally spoke to four people who have known and worked with Fauci, and two a person they told me he’s a rude nasty egotist who is typically wrong, and is a substandard research doc, but kisses political ass to keep his job. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 12, 2021

The problem is that once Fauci admitted that he said things with the deliberate aim of engineering public behavior in ways he thought were good, it is always possible that what he says is another attempt at doing this. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 12, 2021

Fauci trying to hold back the country from reopening pic.twitter.com/P0DuUHYhqa — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 12, 2021

Fauci is "not sure" and "confused" about why states whose governors don't listen to him are now beating the ten strongest lockdown states, which lead the nation in COVID cases per capita.https://t.co/R49ro0LM8F — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 12, 2021

What if we find out years from now that Dr. Fauci has a mental issue that led him to make decisions he’s made? Who holds him accountable? Does everyone realize the colossal damage he’s capable of (and has done)? No unelected person should ever have the power he’s been given. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 12, 2021

'It Is Still Not Safe To Go Outside,' Says Fauci's Head In A Jar In Year 2739 https://t.co/eQ71IeVwUG via @TheBabylonBee — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 12, 2021

Fauci funded the Wuhan lab and authorized gain of function genetic engineering at Wuhan to make bat viruses more dangerous. If SARS-CoV-2 came from Wuhan Lab, Fauci is Father. US biologist Bret Weinstein s 90 per cent chance it leaked from the labhttps://t.co/SjM1arJ9xk — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) April 11, 2021

Dr Fauci refused to condemn the BLM superspreader riots last summer because of politics

Today he refuses to condemn the superspreader event happening now on the Mexican border because of politics

In other words Dr Fauci is nothing more then a DC swamp rat political hack — vince langman (@LangmanVince) April 11, 2021

“Fauci has gone so for with this thing I just don’t know how you can trust him at this point. He’s a Faucist, a complete and utter Faucist.” Today’s DM: https://t.co/VfYTsJKR0E pic.twitter.com/fb7dy4HiKf — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 12, 2021

