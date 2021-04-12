Fauci’s getting creamed on line over his latest senseless blather

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease bureaucrat in the country, has politicized and weaponized the virus from day one although it took a while to figure it out. We were told he was esteemed and had stars in our eyes.

After getting almost everything wrong and blathering nonsense for a year, many of us see him differently.

Now he says we can’t eat indoors or do anything even after getting the vaccine. So why get the vaccine?

He’s a little despot, and he ignores science while pretending he does the opposite. It’s time for him to shut up and go away.

After the following interview, the comments were almost all negative.

Watch:

A FEW OF THE RESPONSES

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply