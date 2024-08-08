FBI Allowed Pakistani Assassin Into the US to Arrest Him

The Iranian-tied plotter who planned to assassinate Donald Trump and others was let into the country three months before he was arrested. They aimed to gather the information necessary to arrest him while he was on US soil.

The FBI had been monitoring Asif Merchant abroad and let him into the country so they could build a case against him.

The Story

Multiple federal law enforcement sources told Bill Melugin that the Pakistani national with Iranian ties who the FBI arrested for plotting an assassination on US soil was admitted into the US via parole for “significant public benefit” when CBP encountered him at the airport in Texas in April after he flew in from overseas. His parole sponsor was the FBI’s Dallas office for “security interests.”

The FBI had intelligence on Asif Merchant before he arrived in the US and needed him to physically come into the country to develop the case on him and arrest him. If they had arrested him at Customs, they would not have been able to gather evidence and information about his plot.

Fox is told this method is not an uncommon tactic. Merchant was arrested on July 12th, nearly three months after he was admitted into the US. The FBI had eyes on him during this time. They utilized numerous undercover agents, who Merchant thought were hitmen he was hiring.

For background purposes, when a noncitizen encounters DHS, the agency can offer a humanitarian parole grant to admit them into the US. Typically, it is a two-year grant that allows them to apply for work authorization. Under US law, it has to be on a case-by-case basis, either for “urgent humanitarian reasons” or “significant public benefit.” In this case, it was the latter, with the benefit being the active law enforcement investigation.

I hope this isn’t an entrapment case. Sadly, I no longer trust the FBI due to the corruption at the top. If it’s legitimate, they did a great job. These agents put themselves in harm’s way to protect Americans. However, they are tarnished by the corrupt leadership.