FBI/CIA Op PUSHED the Trump Moscow Hotel Deal in 2015-2016

How many remember hearing about Felix Sater, an adviser to the Trump Organization [and many other resorts and corporations]? You might remember that he was the source of the claims that the Trump Organization was trying to reach a deal with Vladimir Putin for a Trump Moscow hotel. Allegedly, Putin was offered a penthouse and other enticements. That led to endless allegations against the President of using his office to secure a deal for a hotel in Moscow.

As it happens, Sater was an FBI and CIA informant for twenty years and all those ideas about the Trump Moscow were pushed by him.

A Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit filed on Monday by Judicial Watch against the Department of Justice seeks all records of communications regarding Felix Sater. It will likely be heavily redacted.

Sater, once a Wall Street Wunderkind, went to jail for a barroom brawl in the 1990s and was barred from securities. He later engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme for the New York Mafia.

That’s when Andy Weissmann discovered him

Sater reportedly “began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1998, after he was caught in a stock-fraud scheme.” It was Andrew Weissmann who, as supervising assistant U.S. attorney, signed the agreement that brought Sater on as a government informant. Federal prosecutors wrote a letter to Sater’s sentencing judge on August 27, 2009, in an effort to get him a lighter sentence: “Sater’s cooperation was of a depth and breadth rarely seen,” Judicial Watch reports.

The Mueller report failed to mention that!

Judicial Watch notes that “The Mueller report mentions Sater more than 100 times but fails to mention that he was an active undercover informant for the FBI/CIA for more than two decades.

Judicial Watch chief investigative reporter Micah Morrison noted in June that “Beginning in late 2015, Sater repeatedly tried to arrange for [Trump attorney Michael] Cohen and candidate Trump, as representatives of the Trump Organization, to travel to Russia to meet with Russian government officials and possible financing partners.”

The Trump campaign appears to have rejected Sater’s attempts.

The Mueller report notes that “Sater and Cohen continued to discuss a trip to Moscow” into the spring of 2016 – and tried to arrange a meeting between Putin and Trump.

This was AS THE TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION narrative began to hit the news.

