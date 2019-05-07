FBI Director Christopher Wray says the word “spying” is not the word he would use to describe the FBI’s method of investigating the Trump campaign. It was surveillance. He had to mince words to embarrass Bill Barr.

The left is using this to trash Bill Barr.

Does anyone really believe the people infiltrating the Trump campaign weren’t spying and this two-year probe was predicated?

What was the basis? According to Mueller, George Papadopoulos was the basis. It’s hard to believe, especially after the dossier was exposed.

As for spying, even the NY Times admitted a woman named Azra Turk [likely an alias] was sent by someone to spy on George Papadopoulos.

That’s the second spy. The first spy, I mean the person who surveilled, was Stefan Halper. We don’t know who Joseph Mifsud was working for, but we do know he was spying for someone.

WRAY SAYS THE FBI SURVEILLED THE OPPONENT’S CAMPAIGN

At a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, Wray was asked by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) whether or not the FBI is “spying” when it investigates suspected terrorists and criminals.

“I was very concerned by his [Bill Barr’s] use of the word spying, which I think is a loaded word,” Shaheen said. “When FBI agents conduct investigations against alleged mobsters, suspected terrorists, other criminals, do you believe they’re engaging in spying when they’re following FBI investigative policies and procedures?”

“Well, that’s not the term I would use,” said Wray.

He continued, “I believe that the FBI is engaged in investigative activity, and part of investigative activity includes surveillance activity of different shapes and sizes. And to me, the key question is making sure that it’s done by the book, consistent with our lawful authorities. That’s the key question. Different people use different colloquial phrases.”

FBI Director Chris Wray appears to split with Attorney General William Barr, telling lawmakers he would not use the word “spying” to describe his bureau’s investigative practices: “That’s not a term I would use” https://t.co/rUJKBugeJc pic.twitter.com/wuvyi4pZaf — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 7, 2019



Wray will obviously say the FBI had reason to spy, I mean surveil.

Wray refused to specifically talk about the investigation into the Trump campaign due to a Justice Department inspector probe into the origins of the Russia investigation. Attorney General Barr has said that report will be ready either this month or in June.

Asked whether he personally knew if the Trump campaign was spied on, Wray replied, “I don’t think I personally have any evidence of that sort.”

On the Justice Department probe, Wray commented, “The attorney general is seeking to understand better the circumstances at the department and the FBI relating to how this investigation started, and we’re working to help him get that understanding. I think that’s part of his job and part of mine.”

Maybe the FBI still needs some cleaning up.

NOT EVERYONE IS BUYING IT

