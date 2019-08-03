FBI Doc Warning of So-Called Terrorists Used Wikipedia & Snopes as Sources

Yesterday, I posted an article that came from Yahoo about the FBI identifying so-called fringe conspiracy theories as a domestic terrorist threat, according to a previously unpublicized document obtained by Yahoo News.

Specifically, they haven’t recovered from Pizzagate which they say arose from the group QAnon. They think the group could be dangerous, not Antifa, not MS-13, not Los Zetas, but QAnon.

The group looks basically harmless to me.

That’s not the end of the story. I was wandering around Twitter when I came across a Gateway Pundit tweet about an article that linked to Rosie’s Memos. It concerns the FBI document. Rosie does a lot of research and she does a fine job.

It seems the FBI report used as sources the far-left nutcases, Snopes, and the Soros-funded Wikipedia that almost anyone can modify. One of the Snopes fact-checkers thinks Trump is KKK.

Instead of googling, they should get off their butts and catch some actual criminals.

Who dumbed down the FBI? I keep thinking this has to be a joke, but they did put Jim Comey in charge of the FBI and the foggy-brained Robert Mueller in charge of the fake Russia probe.

It’s not just the FBI, remember when the Deputy Secretary of Defense plagiarized an entire report from Wikipedia? It was stolen for a key intelligence report. As an educator, I don’t even let the kids use Wikipedia as a source. If you don’t believe me, go to the end and watch the short clip from the hearing.

Wow. The @FBI has yet to say a word about ANTIFA but the Arizona office is tiptoeing around calling conspiracy theorists, domestic terrorists. They cite Qanon, Sandy Hook, Pizzagate and Islamberg. https://t.co/6uIfr41W3X pic.twitter.com/RMP5kC0sAE — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) August 2, 2019

Dear Arizona FBI, do ANTIFA next and maybe you should use some of your wildly talented agents to investigate not just use google. What are you getting paid for? pic.twitter.com/P0Tc6izyBF — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) August 2, 2019

This is the document Yahoo posted and Rosie’s right. If this is a legitimate document, wow!

THE WIKIPEDIA REPORT BY A PENTAGON TOP OFFICIAL