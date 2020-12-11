FBI has Seth Rich’s computer after lying about it for 4 years

Ty Clevenger reported on his LawFlog blog, that the FBI does indeed have Seth Rich’s computer. This is after the FBI claimed they didn’t for four years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has files from the laptop computer belonging to Seth Rich, the report states. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) employee was murdered in 2016.

The bureau also has tens of thousands of documents mentioning Rich.

The FBI “has completed the initial search identifying approximately 50 cross-reference serials, with attachments totaling over 20,000 pages, in which Seth Rich is mentioned,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Parker wrote in the message to attorney Ty Clevenger, who is representing a plaintiff in Huddleston v. Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case resulted from a Freedom of Information Act request to the bureau.

“FBI has also located leads that indicate additional potential records that require further searching,” Parker added.

The bureau also confirmed it has files from Rich’s laptop and suggested it still has the computer in its possession.

The bureau is “currently working on getting the files from Seth Rich’s personal laptop into a format to be reviewed,” Parker said in the email. She also said the FBI plans on undertaking some level of review of the computer.

The disclosure came as part of a case brought in federal court by Texas resident Brian Huddleston, who filed a Freedom of Information Act request in April asking the FBI to produce all data, documents, records, or communications that reference Seth Rich or his brother, Aaron Rich.

The FBI told the plaintiff in June that it would take 8 to 10 months to provide a final response to the request, prompting the filing of the case in the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The FBI originally said they couldn‘t find any records.

Rich was working for the Democratic National Committee when he was shot and killed in Washington on July 10, 2016. It’s an unsolved case. He was walking in a dangerous area in the middle of the night, but he was not robbed. It really is tragic.

Many people believe he is the leaker of the Clinton/Podesta emails. Hints by Julian Assange suggested it as a possibility. There is no evidence yet, and the parents won a lawsuit against Fox News after Hannity reported the story which was deemed a conspiracy at the time.

President Trump was falsely accused of colluding with Russia to leak the documents.