FBI helped plan and execute the 1-6 riot, committing the most egregious acts? Video



















THIS IS RIGHT OUT OF STALIN’S PLAY BOOK

Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday that white supremacists are the single biggest threat our country faces. He did not define what a white supremacist is or who they are. That’s because the depraved AG is lying.

And then there is Christopher Wray, the FBI director who sent a number of FBI agents/informants to do a lot more than infiltrate or gather evidence during the January 6th riot in the Capitol building.

It appears that there were upwards of 20 FBI agents or informants involved in the January 6th riot, which includes the violence and the planning. Sometimes they attacked the police and caused the worst violence.

The unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the court documents are largely FBI informants or agents.

The FBI appears to have crossed the line and helped, at least in part, plan the riot of January 6th at the Capitol.

There are many unanswered questions.

THE PREMISE IS FANTASTICAL

Revolver news’ Darren Beattie writes that the FBI-DoJ reports the 1/6 riot was mostly the fault of QAnon domestic terrorists and only secondarily, a breakdown in intelligence failures.

However, it now appears that the “federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, or a similar agency) had undercover agents or confidential informants embedded in some of the groups.” It suggests that the “federal intelligence agencies failing to warn of a potential for violence” looks less like an innocent mistake and more like something sinister.

UNINDICTED CO-CONSPIRATORS ARE TIED TO THE FBI

Revolver News did a careful investigation of “the unindicted co-conspirators listed throughout the various charging documents of individuals facing the most serious charges.”

The outlet writes: In many cases the unindicted co-conspirators appear to be much more aggressive and egregious participants in the very so-called “conspiracy” serving as the basis for charging those indicted.

Are certain individuals being protected because they worked for the FBI on January 6th?

Most of those arrested are ‘MAGA Moms’ who were touring around as those who were violent committed acts of vandalism or police towards the police.

The idea that MAGA Moms are insurrectionists is absurd, yet they are being held without bail under harsh conditions.

Revolver became very interested in “the unindicted co-conspirators who belonged to any of the big three“militia groups” — the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters. Indeed, it is these militia groups whose behavior, statements and planning leading up to and during 1/6 most closely align with the “violent insurrectionist” caricature we hear about in the media, and which the government claims to be going after in its aggressive prosecutions.”

Revolver wanted answers.

Knowing the answers to some of the questions arising from this possibility is extremely important. It would mean that the FBI-DoJ was more than just negligent in not stopping the riot. It would mean they were an integral part of the planning and execution of it.

LIKE THE WHITMER PLOT

The report references the lies that became apparent in the Whitmer plot which you can also listen to Tucker discuss below. Of the 14 alleged plotters, 5 were FBI. The guy who wanted to plant the bomb is FBI. Three out of five in the van heading for Whitmer’s house were FBI. The FBI went to great lengths to hide this fact.

There are tremendous similarities between that case and its execution and the January 6th riot.

Moreover, “The head of the FBI field office in Detroit, Steven D’Antuono, who oversaw the infiltration (and incitement?) operation into the Michigan plot was quickly and quietly promoted to lead the coveted Washington, DC field office,” Revolver writes.

As Special Agent in Charge, he establishes, extends, renews, and supervises all FBI undercover operations.

Revolver points out unindicted co-conspirators 2 and 3, with 2 described as a “Confidential Human Source,” who were deeply involved in the plot and execution.

THE FBI AGENTS/INFORMANTS COMMITTED THE WORST ACTS

“Revolver took special notice of not only the unusual volume of unindicted co-conspirators, but a still more unusual feature that the statements and actions of the unindicted co-conspirators in many cases seemed far more egregious and aggressive than those of the persons actually indicted.”

They found that “suspicious,” particularly in light of the Whitmer operation. There were many parallels.

“Broadly speaking, there are three primary reasons to see an unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal complaint: grants of immunity, pragmatic considerations, and evidentiary concerns.”

Immunity is the result of a plea deal. The timing for that doesn’t add up.

“There are what appears to be upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keepers indictments [alone], all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments.

“The timeline and fact pattern suggests therefore that the only unindicted co-conspirator who could be unindicted as the result of a grant of immunity would have to be the single person from the Fourth Superseding Indictment onward, which was filed on May 26.

One man copped a plea.

WHY WEREN’T THEY INDICTED IN A SHOCK AND AWE CAMPAIGN?

Then-Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin described the January 6th prosecutorial campaign as one that is a remarkably merciless “Shock and Awe.”

That’s where unindicted co-conspirators 2 and 3 come in.

“Person Two planned logistics with Caldwell days in advance of 1/6, stayed in the same hotel room for days together, and when Caldwell allegedly “stormed the barricades” into restricted areas outside the U.S. Capitol, Person Two is alleged to have “stormed the barricades” right beside him.”

Only Mr. Caldwell is indicted.

“Person Two is with Caldwell side by side, doing the same actions, going into the same restricted areas of the Capitol, coming out, every step of the way from the beginning of the day until they return to a hotel they share together. But for some strange reason, Person Two, who could not have gotten a plea deal, is not indicted, named, or pursued at all.”

Read the Revolver News investigation, or at least, if you have time, scroll down to the section about persons 2 and 3. That’s where the suspicions grow intense.

Watch this clip, Tucker explains what is in the report:

Related

















