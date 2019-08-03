FBI Helped Top Staffers Hide & Erase Hillary’s Classified Laptop Data

Jay Sekulow at the American Center for Law and Justice has copies of the immunity agreements for Hillary’s aides and lawyers, Cheryl Milles and Heather Samuelson. They were given absolute immunity in exchange for nothing. The two staffers didn’t turn over anything about Hillary. Usually, immunity is given in exchange for testimony and key evidence. Instead, the FBI promised to hide and erase Hillary’s classified data on their laptops.

The agreement immunized them from prosecution for anything found on their laptops, violating multiple felony criminal statutes governing the mishandling of classified information and/or the removal or destruction of records, including Espionage Act provisions, ACLJ reports.

Not only that, the FBI agreed to evade FOIA and the law by only taking limited information from the laptops and then erasing the information on the laptops.

The DOJ Inspector General referred to it as “culling the laptops.”

With these agreements, the Hillary operatives were protected from any criminal liability and from public scrutiny via FOIA.

Sekulow has obtained the actual letters confirming the DOJ agreed the laptops would be disposed of by Comey’s FBI.

Even though the documents were subject to FOIA, the ACLJ had to sue in D.C. to get them but it was too late for the laptops.

Documents show the DOJ attempted to circumvent its statutory obligation to comply with the FOIA. The DOJ voluntarily agreed to refuse to comply with the requirements of FOIA as to documents that were clearly within the purview of FOIA requests. They show they lost the chain of custody for months on one of Hillary’s personal servers. Finally, the documents/letters/agreements give evidence to the fact that they agreed to “dispose” of Mills’ and Samuelson’s laptops after the search.

FROM THE ACLJ REPORT

The DOJ/FBI Agreed to “Dispose” of Mills’ and Samuelson’s “Culling Laptops.”

The DOJ agreed that the FBI would “dispose” of Mills’ and Samuelson’s laptops after the search. According to the agreement:

As soon as the investigation is completed, and to the extent consistent with all FBI policies and applicable laws, including the Federal Records Act, the FBI will dispose of the Device and any printed or electronic materials resulting from your search.

In other words, after agreeing to limit its search of Mills’ laptop to (1) only a certain method of searching; (2) only for certain email-related files; and, (3) only files created within a certain time-frame, the DOJ/FBI agreed to dispose of the laptop – meaning anything else embarrassing, negative or potentially implicating on the laptop – including official State Department records – would be destroyed and never be exposed.

THE ACLJ

Like the watchdog, Judicial Watch, the ACLJ is doing what the Congress should be doing. They exposed the Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting and the panic in her office when it was discovered. The ACLJ discovered that the FBI lost the chain of custody of one of the servers. It was the ACLJ that secured all the copies of Jim Comey’s drafts exonerating Hillary from her crimes.

And they have done much more.