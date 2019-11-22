FBI official under investigation for altering a document central to Russia-Trump probe

The Justice Department is investigating an FBI official for allegedly altering a document that was central to the Trump-Russia probe, according to an explosive report.

CNN reported that the document was retrieved when the Justice Department was investigating the FBI’s surveillance of Carter Page.

The document was central to the FBI’s surveillance of a Trump campaign official in 2016, according to a new report from CNN.

Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, has reportedly turned the evidence over to John Durham, the U.S. attorney who is leading a criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia-Trump probe.

“The finding is expected to be part of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s review of the FBI’s effort to obtain warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide,” CNN reported.

CNN did not say who the FBI official is or what document was altered.