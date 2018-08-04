FBI Paid a Foreign Spy to Collect Gossip from the Kremlin on the GOP Campaign

The FBI released 71 heavily redacted pages of correspondence with foreign spy Christopher Steele as they investigated the Trump campaign. The documents show that the FBI also paid Steele, a foreigner, for his spy work.

To refresh peoples’ memories, Steele got his information — primarily — from gossip of Russian spies in the Kremlin. The dossier is unverified and was commissioned by Fusion GPS who were paid to do it by Hillary’s campaign and the DNC.

THE FBI PAID AS HILLARY PAID THE SAME SPY

In other words, the FBI was paying Steele at the same time he was indirectly paid by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.

Steele was paid for work as a “confidential human source” for an unspecified amount of time. We don’t know if he began in 2015, but there are indications he did. That’s a whole other scandal if true.

Also, the documents show Steele told the FBI he had informed a third party he was acting as an agency source, reports NBC News.

THE FBI KNEW THEIR SECONDARY SOURCE FOR THE WARRANT WAS FRAUDULENT

The FBI determined Steele was the source for an online news article [Yahoo article used to get the warrant]. Yet, a top FBI official, Bruce Ohr, kept taking information from Steele and handing it over to the FBI. This was also while his wife Nellie worked for Fusion GPS hunting down opposition research on President Trump.

The online news article was put into the warrant as a secondary source of evidence in addition to the Clinton dossier. They knew it was the same information, but didn’t tell the judge. Additionally, they didn’t bother to mention Clinton and the DNC paid for the dossier.

They would not have gotten the warrant without the dossier and the news article.

Even though the FBI has labeled the released file as “Records between FBI and Christopher Steele Part 01 of 01,” the former spy’s name itself doesn’t appear in the documents, notes the Washington Examiner.

In what world is this acceptable? One administration uses their enormous powers to unmask and coordinate with the opposing campaign to spread an unverified dossier — opposition research — to the media and use it to get the warrant to spy. There is still no evidence of obstruction or collusion. Who colluded again? Who is obstructing again?

Every time the documents are unredacted, it turns out there is nothing top secret in them. The DoJ/FBI is trying to save face or worse.

Law enforcement under FBI Director James Comey was and still appears to be politicized. That’s not okay. Democrats don’t care apparently, but they should. They will rue the day when these totalitarians use it against them.

It’s going to trace back to Barack Obama and the DoJ/FBI. The FBI is obstructing and covering it up. That’s supposition based on a lot of facts. It’s supposition you can bet on it.

You can read the documents yourself.

