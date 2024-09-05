FBI Raids Homes of Mayor Adam’s Two Deputy Mayors

HuffPo reports that the Bureau agents showed up at the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Criminal Justice Philip Banks III, two of the mayor’s closest operatives.

Sources familiar with the situation told THE CITY that FBI agents raided the homes of two of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration’s highest-ranking members.

A source said that agents showed up around 5 a.m. at Wright’s Hamilton Heights townhouse. They simultaneously descended upon Banks’ brick and clapboard single-family in Hollis.

Wright is the fiancé of David Banks, Phil Banks’ brother, who was appointed schools chancellor by Adams. The chancellor was seen by THE CITY entering and leaving the Hamilton Heights townhouse twice on Thursday. Asked about the raid, David Banks declined to comment, saying, “Today is the first day of school, and I am thrilled. ” He then jumped into an SUV to head to a scheduled appearance at a school in Queens.

They took their cell phones and laptops.

Days ago, Gov. Hochul’s former top official Linda Sun and her husband were arrested as potential Chinese Communist Party spies.

In November 2023, FBI agents searched the Crown Heights home of Brianna Suggs. She is a campaign consultant and top fundraiser linked to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Suggs was also tied to Turkey.

Mayor Eric Adams has visited China seven times and Turkey several times. Why? He’s the mayor of New York City.

“The investigation revolves at least in part around whether the mayor’s 2021 campaign fundraising reveals collusion with foreign interests, including the Turkish government,” Politico reported.

Adams was served with a grand jury subpoena back in July and was forced to hand over his electronic devices.