FBI verified an unverified document to SPY on the Trump campaign

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) a former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas told Fox News host Jason Chaffetz of the latest developments in the attempt to overturn the election of President Trump.

As an aside, the coup is continuing. An unrelenting press and partisan committees plan to continue the coup.

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Ratcliffe are the only Republicans who saw the probable cause evidence. They also saw the FISA warrant evidence.

The evidence did center around the Steele dossier which is still unverified and mostly debunked. Robert Mueller said it’s fake.

Ratcliffe told Chaffetz that Jim Comey, Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, and Rod Rosenstein verified the document and have to explain that.

The application was headlined in big, bold, capital letters, “VERIFIED APPLICATION,” as were the warrants to the FISA court. They were used to spy on Carter Page and the Trump campaign.

Ratcliffe said, “So Comey and Sally Yates and everyone who signed the FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign all verified what was in the warrant. And they verified that Christopher Steele was a credible source. They verified that the Steele dossier had been corroborated. None of that was true. So the court can only know what they were told and they weren’t told that Christopher Steele was out to get Donald Trump. They weren’t told that the Steele dossier was paid for by Hillary Clinton.”