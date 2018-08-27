FBI Warned McCain Against Tying Up to His Oligarch Friend

Paul Manafort worked for President Trump for three months but never tried to hook Donald Trump up with any Russians. That wasn’t true of John McCain when he ran for president.
Rick Davis of Manafort & Davis colluded with John McCain and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Putin’s friend, to arrange meetings. McCain met with Deripaska twice, once on a yacht.
This connection was made for people seen as friends of Putin.
Deripaska, a minerals magnate is the richest man in the world and he was pleased with the influential connection.
Now get this, the FBI and U.S. Intelligence warned McCain about Deripaska, something they didn’t do for Donald Trump. It sounds like the President was framed. Why else wouldn’t they warn Trump?
McCain’s own campaign was opposed to any connection with Deripaska.
The same foreign lobbyists and Russians tied to the Trump probe were once associated to Senator John McCain when he ran for president, Sara Carter wrote.
McCain battled Trump and did not support him on the Russia collusion probe and even helped get a copy of the dossier to the FBI.
“I think it is reaching the point it is a Watergate size and scale,” he declared last month during an event at his policy nonprofit, the International Republican Institute.
The FBI has said that there is no evidence to date that Trump ever met with a Russian figure banned from the United States, Carter wrote.
There is no evidence McCain did anything untoward or ever changed his anti-Putin stance. His aides said he became more opposed during this time.
This has been reported many times but it seems like a good time to remind the public.
Media will ignore this stain on their vaunted maverick career, and still vilify Trump for false claims of doing the same thing.
Deripaska was the richest in Russia, not the entire world. I believe Bezos at about 150B is at the top. At his peak it was less than 40B. The article states his worth at around 5B now. There are a great many above that of which many are in China.
The part of the article here is misleading and shouldn’t be surprising since the name “Bush” is part of it.
“At the time, the Bush administration opposed Yanukovych, fearing he was anti-democratic and aligned with Putin after Yanukovych’s party ousted the pro-democratic and Western friendly prime minister Viktor Yuschenko. McCain also backed Yuschenko even as his campaign manager’s firm supported the pro-Russian opposition.”
Yanukovych was already making inroads with the EU, which Poroshenko continued. So, there was actually little difference. It was the Ethnic Russians, whom Poroshenko despised, that wanted TRUE democratic reforms. They wanted “local” representation rather than State assigned bureaucrats. The ethnics wanted what America has. Poroshenko continue a “Soviet style” system which Kiev determined who would sit in local offices.
Our little intervention in Ukraine and picking “who” should be a leader has caused a war that has continued until today. But this country, America, will soothe ourselves and call it a Russian invasion. But you won’t see the band of on-site journalism personalities going to places like Donbass to see the carnage of women and children. Nor will you even see reports of the favored media in Ukraine televise wishful genocide of ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine. It is openly said to the media, without any concern by the local media.
In the past I would have blamed “a Trump”, but with this President it has become more obvious we should question What information a President is given. The last so-called Syrian chemical attack was evidence of that. He mentioned it but there was No retaliation. What was the hesitation on the second “attack”. Well, it so happens there was an OAN reporter there on the ground that contradicted the story. Therefore, someone in Intelligence or Military lied and gave false information, and the rest of the press dutifully went along.
Instead of “fair and balanced”, which is just political gamesmanship, we need the FULL STORY.