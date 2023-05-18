FBI Whistleblowers Testify Before Congress on Weaponization of Agency

by Mark Schwendau

Three former FBI agents appeared before Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R) and his committee, “The House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.” Those to come before the committee and testify included:

Garret O’Boyle, FBI Special Agent

Steve Friend, FBI Special Agent

Marcus Allen, FBI Staff Operations Specialist

Tristan Leavitt, President, Empower Oversight; former Member of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board

A link to their opening statements is found here.

Immediately after their opening statements, Democrats lined up rank and file to disrupt the proceedings with a point of order.

Stacey Plaskett (D) of the U.S. Virgin Islands wanted to know why Democrats did not receive the prior testimony of the four men testifying. Jim Jordan told her the Republicans were under no such obligation to do so because of their whistleblower status and given how a whistleblower had been treated after a previous release of such information to the Democrats.

Things at the FBI Whistleblower hearing this morning are getting TENSE. pic.twitter.com/dgbo26tH0f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 18, 2023

Linda Sánchez (D) of California went on the attack Marcus Allen in his session of questioning.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) Florida, again asked Chairman Jim Jordan why their side could not see prior testimony in transcripts to the Republican side of the committee, and he, again, had to explain to her they were under no obligation to do so due to their whistleblower status. She tried to argue they were not whistleblowers for reasons unknown and defying logic.

The most shocking part of the opening statements is how all three of the FBI whistleblowers were treated after coming forward with their inside knowledge about apparent alleged abuses of office by FBI Director Christopher Wray and others beneath him.

First, it was revealed that FBI whistleblowers are not afforded the same protections as other branches of the Federal Government, such as the CIA, IRS, and others. One of the agents mentioned that FBI whistleblowers are the only ones who cannot then file retaliation charges against those taking these actions against them.

As a result, these three men had their security clearances revoked and then were left in limbo indefinitely. While dismissed from the FBI, they are not entitled to seek other employment without the permission of the FBI, and the FBI has denied them that. Their Federal medical insurance also disappears.

These findings were both appalling and disgusting.

Today’s hearing comes after Republicans published a 1,000-page report on “FBI and DOJ Politicization” last November.

That report included information on disclosures from 14 whistleblowers that revealed FBI leadership demonstrated a “political bias” against conservatives. The FBI manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for “political purposes” and downplayed the investigation into Hunter Biden as just a few examples of abuses of power.

Two recent examples were parents identified as domestic terrorists for speaking out about a progressive agenda at a school board meeting and Catholics who attended worship with the traditional Latin mass. Tucker Carlson’s revelation that the FBI most probably had plants at the January 6 Capitol protests of 2020 also may have served to both incite and direct that protest to become a riot.

Given what these three men have gone through, as well as their families, they are American heroes. They should be awarded a medal for their bravery and for standing up against apparent REAL domestic terrorists operating without bounds in Washington, D.C.

