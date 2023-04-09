FDA Knew About Adverse Effects and Hid Them

Everything we were told about the vaccines was a lie. They knew about the adverse effects but didn’t have to disclose adverse side effects because they hid them under the heading “adverse events of special interest.” Watch the clip:

via Vigilant Fox

Let’s not forget the war on children, the poor, and black people. Remdesivir, Fauci’s pet drug, was dangerous. We followed stringent measures but had the highest death rate. Watch this clip:

While the media was busy demonizing, cheap drugs like ivermectin & HCQ for being off label

Dr. Fauci took Remdesivir, a toxic drug with a black box warning that was made for Ebola & labeled it “standard of care”

RFK Jr explains it here

pic.twitter.com/Bcp6bxNYnn

— The Real Brandon (@BluecollarBran) April 8, 2023