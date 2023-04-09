FDA Knew About Adverse Effects and Hid Them

Everything we were told about the vaccines was a lie. They knew about the adverse effects but didn’t have to disclose adverse side effects because they hid them under the heading “adverse events of special interest.” Watch the clip:

Let’s not forget the war on children, the poor, and black people. Remdesivir, Fauci’s pet drug, was dangerous. We followed stringent measures but had the highest death rate. Watch this clip:


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
1 minute ago

Fauci IS still a free man….Hillary is still a free woman…and Brandon is STILL lying a ‘mile a minute’….the power of the corrupt media???

