FDA Says You Can Take Ivermectin Now – Not Satire!

The FDA now says we can treat COVID with ivermectin. Hundreds of thousands of people might be alive today if they were allowed to take it during the pandemic.

Ivermectin began to work for my husband and me within an hour. It’s anecdotal, but I bought more of it to keep on hand.

The lie about it merely being horse medicine was despicable. That lie was known as the horse paste scam. How can we ever trust these people again? They were willing to let us die. As Dr. Robert Malone said in October 2021, “We are dealing with evil. In case you had not noticed.”

The FDA has now endorsed treating COVID with Ivermectin! The FDA has blood on its hands. How many Americans senselessly died because Big Medicine called this cheap, readily available Nobel Prize winning medicine horse paste? Thank you Ron Johnson your leadership and bravery. pic.twitter.com/m0d6EonC5Q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 11, 2023

THE LYING MEDICAL COMMUNITY, IN BED WITH BIG PHARMA

It was quite a fiasco. Remember all the doctors and scientists who had their licenses suspended for saving people’s lives with the drug?

Who can forget Dr. Meryl Nass in Maine, who had her medical license suspended for saving lives with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin? They falsely claimed her medical services would constitute “an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public.”

Dr. Nass’s license was suspended, and she was forced to get a psych evaluation. It smacked of Soviet tactics.

In 2021, the FDA worked with the postal service to stop all deliveries of ivermectin.

The FDA is working with the post office to hold packages containing ivermectin. The FDA could better use its resources to, I don’t know, publicly release the docs submitted by Pfizer to license its mandated liability-free V earlier than 75 years from now! https://t.co/i6eLcqnciX pic.twitter.com/O2d1zgTjAB — Aaron Siri (@AaronSiriSG) December 13, 2021

Never forget how they stole our human rights.

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 5 Rules Are for the Lab Rats pic.twitter.com/m1iJeJrLlF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2023

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a lying demon.

Covid Retrospective Series, Vol. 4 Anthony Fauci, America’s Covid Disinformation Agent pic.twitter.com/ufbdGBpG25 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2023

RFK Jr. explained why he thinks ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were banned. It would have collapsed a lucrative enterprise. He says the reason they destroyed ivermectin is because it would have prevented them from getting approval for their experimental vaccine.

“It’s insane,” RFK Jr. told Joe Rogan. “It [ivermectin] won the Nobel Prize for efficacy in humans,” he said.

He continued, “It was wild. It was just wild. They had to do it. They had to discredit ivermectin because you know why? Because there’s a federal law. The Federal Emergency Use Authorization statute says that you cannot cancel you cannot issue an emergency use authorization to a vaccine if there is an existing medication that has been approved for any purpose that it is demonstrated effective against the target illness. So they had to destroy ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and discredit. And they had to tell everybody it’s not effective because if they had acknowledged that it’s effective in anybody. The whole $200 billion vaccine enterprise would have collapsed.”

RFK Reveals Why Ivermectin Had to Be Destroyed… Ivermectin is often recognized – 2nd to penicillin – for having the greatest impact on human health. And its discovery won the Nobel Prize in 2015. It threatened a $200 billion vaccine enterprise.pic.twitter.com/1z9I5Xpz1N — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) June 21, 2023

