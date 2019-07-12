Federal Judge Delivers a Stinging Rebuke of Mueller’s False Conclusions

A most astounding revelation in a piece by Aaron Maté at RealClearInvestigations is a must-read but it’s ignored by the media. In his article, he points to a stinging rebuke by a federal judge of Robert Mueller for the FALSE conclusions in his report. That is, Mueller never proved the Kremlin was engaged in troll farm ‘Russian interference.’

Robert Mueller claimed the “central allegation” of the two-year Russia probe was the Russian government’s “multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election, and that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”

It was in Obama’s definitive January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, when James Clapper told the Senate with “high confidence” that Russia conducted a sweeping 2016 election influence campaign. “I don’t think we’ve ever encountered a more aggressive or direct campaign to interfere in our election process,” he declared.

We later discovered, but nothing was made of it, that the ads by private Russian companies were insignificant in number and childishly written.

Now a federal judge issued a stinging rebuke of the core Mueller claim. Mueller insisted the IRA — a Russian troll farm — was the second of “two principal interference operations” by the Russian government. But the judge found Mueller’s implied link between the IRA troll farm and the Russian government was FALSE (a lie?).

THE JUDGE REBUKES MUELLER FOR THE FALSE LINK

Maté writes: In a newly unsealed July 1 ruling, a federal judge rebuked Mueller and the Justice Department for having “improperly suggested a link” between the IRA and the Russian government. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Mueller’s February 2018 indictment “does not link the [IRA] to the Russian government” and alleges “only private conduct by private actors.” The judge added the government’s statements violate a prohibiting lawyer from making claims that would prejudice a case.

This is the case of the Concord Management & Consulting firm, a Russian company that was cited by Mueller as Russian operatives in Russian election interference. They sued in U.S. courts to clear their name.

This does not prove there wasn’t a link. It only proves Mueller DIDN’T PROVE IT.

Mueller never connected the two except to say the IRA had Kremlin ties. Mueller NEVER establishes a Russia connection.

Mueller says the social media operation was the second major component of a “sweeping and systematic” Russian gov’t interference campaign. Yet he never actually shows how it’s connected to the Russian government.

The entire “Russian Active Measures” talking point collapses under this revelation.

Mr. Maté tweets: given how disingenuous Mueller is overall — ignoring the Steele dossier; obscuring how weak the official Papadopoulos predicate; omitting Kilimnik’s extensive State Dept ties & falsely hyping him as GRU indictment — this is only the latest example.

It’s not only a judge recognizing this, it’s one of Mueller’s own prosecutors. At a May 28 hearing, Jonathan Kravis said: “The report does not say that the Russian government participated in” the troll farm’s activity.

Mueller’s report gives the distinctly false impression that the Russian government was involved by including it as one of two “principal” Russian interference “operations.”

The former special counsel never showed the Russian government engaged with the troll farm yet he implied it over and over.

THE ADS WERE A JOKE TO BEGIN WITH

Maté also states what we have heard before — the ads were ridiculously insignificant in any case: Even putting aside the complete absence of a Kremlin role, the case that the Russian government sought to influence the U.S. election via a social media campaign is hard to grasp given how minuscule it was. Mueller says the IRA spent $100,000 between 2015 and 2017. Of that, just $46,000 was spent on Russian-linked Facebook ads before the 2016 election. That amounts to about 0.05% of the $81 million spent on Facebook ads by the Clinton and Trump campaigns combined — which is itself a tiny fraction of the estimated $2 billion spent by the candidates and their supporting PACS.

MR. MATE’S TWEETS

Federal judge has issued a significant rebuke of a core Mueller claim. Mueller claims that the IRA — a Russian troll farm — was the 2nd of “two principal interference operations” by Russian gov’t. But as judge notes, Mueller’s implied link between IRA & Russian gov’t was false: pic.twitter.com/UyzApdP5BH — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 9, 2019

This is a major blow not just to Mueller but to the entire “Russian Active Measures” talking point. As the judge acknowledges, the IRA (which, btw, put out juvenile clickbait mostly unrelated to the election) is a private entity & Mueller never establishes a Kremlin connection. pic.twitter.com/WT2n5nZ5Fy — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 9, 2019

I point out this disconnect in my latest piece: Mueller says the social media operation was the 2nd major component of a “sweeping and systematic” Russian gov’t interference campaign — yet he never actually shows how it’s connected to the Russian gov’t. https://t.co/04tKUmNw4Q pic.twitter.com/dR9qZCFdXt — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 9, 2019

I should clarify re: validity, above: given how disingenuous Mueller is overall — ignoring Steele dossier; obscuring how weak the official Papadopoulos predicate; omitting Kilimnik’s extensive State Dept ties & falsely hyping him as GRU indictment — this is only latest example. pic.twitter.com/vHWR7bF40O — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 9, 2019

Update: it’s not just a judge recognizing that the Russian troll farm did not act for Russian gov’t — it’s one of Mueller’s own prosecutors. At May 28 hearing, Jonathan Kravis said: “The report does not say that the Russian government participated in” the troll farm’s activity: pic.twitter.com/PUgNMbk27z — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 11, 2019

Kravis is right, & accordingly acknowledging that Mueller report is disingenuous. While the report does not explicitly claim troll farm was Russian gov’t activity, it gives the false impression that it was, by including it as 1 of 2 “principal” Russian interference “operations”: pic.twitter.com/8APfYkbwjA — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 11, 2019

Again, I flag this disconnect in my latest piece on Mueller’s flawed case for Russian gov’t interference. He suggests troll farm was a part of a Russian gov’t operation, while conspicuously failing to show that the troll farm worked w/ the Russian gov’t: https://t.co/04tKUmNw4Q pic.twitter.com/vPWnj3Ik67 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) July 11, 2019

I encourage people to read the entire article if they are interested in this topic. He also wrote this article on the topic prior to the new revelations.