Federal Judge insults AG Barr, might demand an unredacted Mueller report

Attorney General William Barr is now being insulted by a District Court Judge who was once a FISA court judge. The leftist Democrats are attempting to damage the Attorney General’s reputation and this judge is helping them do that.

Attorney General William Barr has created public distrust about whether the Justice Department is committed to sharing as much as possible about the Russia probe’s findings, federal Judge Walton said on Tuesday.

“The attorney general has created an environment that has caused a significant part of the public … to be concerned about whether or not there is full transparency,” U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton said during a hearing Tuesday afternoon on a Freedom of Information Act suit demanding access to a report detailing the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Bush appointee didn’t elaborate on what in particular upset him.

The judge is actually considering breaking the law and forcing the AG to give him an unredacted copy of the Mueller report so he can decide if he approves of the redactions. The judge is not Bill Barr’s boss and he does not have the security clearance for that, but these judicial tyrants are full of themselves and are running the country, limiting all of the President’s efforts.

Walton did for now deny a request from BuzzFeed to issue a preliminary injunction requiring the Justice Department to release Mueller’s report by Thursday.

This entire episode, reported by Politico smacks of politics, but it could just be the judge doesn’t like AG Barr. In any case, what Walton said was very unprofessional and very biased.

The Attorney General did not sow the seeds of mistrust as Walton said. The Democrats did that on their own. And now Democrats are demanding the full report even though it would be illegal. It’s all politics. They want to use the Mueller report to torch or impeach the President.

It’s absurd. This judge is blinded to reality for some reason.