Federal Judge Once Again Halts Voter ID in North Carolina

A federal judge is once again going to put a stop to Voter ID in North Carolina under the guise of racism. If anyone really believes black people can’t figure out how to get Voter IDs, they are the racists.

According to NBC NEWS, judges claim North Carolina’s attempt to require Voter IDS will deter black and Latino residents.

“Republican attempts to require photo identification to vote in North Carolina are being thwarted again by judges hearing arguments that the mandate is tainted by bias that would deter black and Latino residents,” NBC reported.

Next week U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs will formally block a photo ID requirement scheduled to begin in 2020.

Unless the upcoming preliminary injunction is successfully appealed, the requirement will be halted until a lawsuit filed by the state NAACP and others is resolved.

This is simply an excuse for communists to make it easier to vote illegally.

“Tainted by bias” is the big lie the hard-left uses to manipulate people.

Can minorities get driver’s licenses, library cards, school IDs? How is getting a Voter ID tainted with bias?

The law allows people to get free IDS. They have done everything possible to make it easy to get IDs.

NBC News reported further:

Voter ID was actually carried out in North Carolina’s 2016 primary elections as the result of a 2013 law. But a federal appeals court struck down several portions of the law in July 2016, saying photo ID and other voting restrictions were approved with intentional racial discrimination in mind.

Republicans strongly disagreed with that decision and put a constitutional amendment on the November 2018 ballot — a strategy designed to give the idea more legal and popular standing. The amendment passed with 55% of the vote. The legislature approved a separate law in December 2018 detailing how to implement that amendment. Lawsuits challenging that new law were filed immediately.

Lawyers for the state and local NAACP chapters told Biggs in a court brief that the latest version of voter ID is a “barely disguised duplicate” of the 2013 voter ID law and “carries the same discriminatory intent as its predecessor,” likely violating the U.S. Constitution.

The NAACP used to be a good organization, but now it is nothing more than a communist front.

The hard-left can’t win on their arguments.