Federal Judge Rules on a Trump Asylum Policy

An Obama judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Friday against a Trump administration policy that would only allow migrants who enter the U.S. through legal ports of entry to claim asylum.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss threw out the policy, finding it to be “inconsistent with” the Immigration and Nationality Act.

It’s odd how no one found Obama’s unconstitutional mandates, like DACA and DAPA, “inconsistent with” the Immigration and Nationality Act.

This is not a surprise. It was blocked by a leftist judge in San Fran before this.

The policy has been blocked already by a federal judge in San Francisco and is now being appealed before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Moss found in Friday’s ruling that the policy is in conflict with the law, which states that “any alien who is physically present in the United States or who arrives in the United States (whether or not at a designated port of arrival…), irrespective of such alien’s status, may apply for asylum.”

The President is on shaky ground here and the 9th Circuit is not particularly friendly.

